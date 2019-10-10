SPORTS
Super Eagles Storm Singapore For Brazil Friendly
Nigeria’s Super Eagles alongside other technical members and top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have arrived Singapore for the Sunday’s prestige friendly against Brazil.
The administrative officials of the Super Eagles, finally secured their entry visa’s into Singapore yesterday and departed Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard Emirates Airline.
Twenty-three years after Nigeria spectacularly ejected Brazil from the centennial olympic games men’s football tournament in Atlanta, Georgia at the semifinal stage, both countries clashed in a much –anticipated encounter at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.
The game is the last and icing on the cake of a two-match schedule for the five-time world champions in Singapore, which will begin with a clash with the Teranga lions of Senegal, African vice champions today.
Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the prestige international friendly match. Foo will be assisted by compatriots, Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game expected to start from 8pm Singapore time.
