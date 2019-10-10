TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro

The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro has described TETFund as a model for other intervention agencies in Nigeria with many African countries coming to emulate its policies.

Bogoro made this comment yesterday in Abuja while reacting to a report by an online medium that the Fund had no comprehensive accounting and operational manual.

He urged detractors to stop peddling false news to undermine the huge contribution of the Fund to the development of public tertiary institutions in the country.

It would be recalled that an online report stated that the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) had urged the federal government to immediately carry out a comprehensive audit of TETFund.

The report stated that NEITI revealed that TETFund had received N993.3billion from the Federation Account between 2012 and 2016 but did not have a comprehensive accounting and operational manual.

Bogoro stated that the records of the Fund were open to all, adding that with the Freedom of Information Act, information on the agency’s activities is available to whoever needs it.

He explained that the Fund’s money does not come from the federation account, but that the Fund’s budget is prepared by the management who send it to the board and to the president through the minister of education.

“The law of TETFund is clear. Our budget does not go to the National Assembly but that does not stop the oversight supervision of the National Assembly on our activities,” he said.

Bogoro explained that the 1992 negotiation of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, proposed that the trust fund bill should not be subject to annual and traditional budgetary system, which has remained a very important element binding on the organisation.

“I want to say here, go to the laws of TETFund, go to the website; TETFund budget does not come from the federation account. ASUU made sure in negotiation in 1992, which has remained a very important element of the agreement, that the trust fund bill proposed should not be subject to annual traditional budgetary system.

“TETFund money is derived from the two per cent accessible tax of profit making entities in Nigeria. This is very important for you people to know. If you do not have information about issues, seek clarifications so as not to misinform the public,” he said.

Bogoro further stated that he would not be distracted from his focus, adding that he would continue to run a transparent and open-door policy.

‘’I have always opened up; you are aware that only recently, I did something that perhaps very few agencies do. I inaugurated a Technical Advisory Committee on Impact Assessment (TACIA) to undertake and produce the strategic plan for the Fund. The committee is made up of 100 percent non-staff because I have nothing to hide and I directed all my staff to open up to the books to them.

‘’If you want to find out whether we have financial procedure guidelines, then we send you to that department. You do not even have to bother asking me. Some people are saying that we don’t have manuals, we don’t have operational guidelines and I say, that must be another TETFund from another planet, not the one that I am presiding over.

“It is very painful and it reminds me when some persons choose to do things that tell me we cannot get it right in our own country. I am too focused to be distracted by speculations aimed at pulling down the corporate image of this organisation,” he said.

Bogoro, who also spoke on the allegation that TETFund projects were handled by unqualified contractors, said it was unfortunate how the media is being used to spread falsehood.

“The online media did not tell us where they got the story from. They reported that the contractors were unqualified. The contractors have in turn fired back and are threatening legal action. The contractors have been doing good jobs. We should be careful. You do not use the privilege of the platform of the media carelessly, especially to misrepresent somebody,” he said.