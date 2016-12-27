Allocating Forex To Critical Sectors For Economic Productivity

As part of efforts at stimulating the economy towards growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has continued to ensure that scarce foreign exchange is made available for the use of productive ventures such as the purchase of raw materials, plants and machineries.

Data released by the apex bank show that over N1.0 billion worth of foreign exchange had been sold for the purposes of importation of raw materials, plants and machineries, petroleum products, aviation and agricultural materials.

Plants and machineries as well as raw materials took the lion’s share of the foreign exchange sold as data showed that the foreign exchange utilization of these importations took up 48.1 per cent of the foreign exchange sold on the interbank market in December.

The apex bank in its determination to ensure seamless flow of activities in critical sectors of the nation’s economy, said it gave access to requests for foreign exchange valued at N1.003 billion through the inter-bank window to enable respective industries procure industrial raw materials and machine spare-parts.

The forex utilization figures published for the month of December, 2016, reveals that the industrial raw material group got the highest share of N483.075 million approximating to 48.1 per cent.

Figures from the CBN report for the month December also showed that the petroleum and the aviation sectors received N372.116 million and N123.666 million or 37.1 per cent and 12.2 per cent respectively, while agriculture received N24.52 million or 2.1 per cent.

The apex bank in October this year had assured the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) of improved foreign exchange supply to sustain its members’ production. Its Director, Banking Supervision Tokunbo Martins, while addressing newsmen at the end of the Bankers Committee Meeting said the apex bank would do everything possible to ensure that MAN members got the needed forex to buy raw materials for their production to revive the economy.

Consequently, it sold $500 million through forex forwards to banks, for onward sales to their customers. Two weeks before that, it allocated $314 million to banks to sell to their customers in the manufacturing, aviation and some other critical sectors of the economy through Special Secondary Market Intervention Retail Sales (SMIS).

In total for the month of September and October 2016, the apex bank had supported these critical sectors with $660 million and $867 million respectively equivalent of forex to source industrial raw materials and spare-parts through the interbank forex market.

In August this year, a few weeks after the floating of the exchange rate, the CBN had moved to ensure that the critical sectors towards setting the ailing Nigerian economy back on track have access to foreign exchange so that they do not have to close shop and bring more hardship on Nigerians.

It had in a letter dated August 22, 2016 and signed by its acting Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Mr. W.D. Gotring, directed commercial banks and other authorised dealers in the foreign exchange market to ensure that they channel 60 per cent of total forex purchases from all sources (interbank inclusive) to end users strictly for the purpose of importation of raw materials, plant and machinery.

The central bank said it took the decision following its review of returns on the disbursement of forex and observed that a negligible proportion of forex sales were being channelled towards the importation of raw materials for the manufacturing sector.

The circular had noted that a review of returns on the disbursement of foreign exchange to end users showed “that a negligible proportion of foreign exchange sales are being channelled towards the importation of raw materials for the manufacturing sector.

“Against this background and in order to address the observed imbalance, authorised dealers are hereby directed to henceforth dedicate 60 per cent of total foreign exchange purchases from all sources (interbank inclusive) to end users strictly for the purpose of importation of raw materials, plant and machinery. The balance of 40 per cent should be used to meet other trade obligations, visible and invisible transactions.”

One market observer while commenting on the 69 per cent directive lauded the CBN for the directive, saying “the CBN with this directive has prioritised the real sector so that industries can bring in their raw materials, machines and equipment without having to wait for the banks for weeks and months on end to smile their way.

“This means that the banks and authorised dealers will be required to seek out and prioritise their customers who need to bring in raw materials, plant and machinery for production and not the other way round. This is bound to have a positive impact on productivity in the manufacturing sector and hopefully will lead to a drop in the prices of goods that they produce.”

Speaking with journalists on the availability of forex to manufacturers, the Chairman of Sosaco Nigeria Limited, the makers of the popular Gino tomato paste brand, Mr. Francis Ogboro noted that there had been a significant improvement in dollar supply in the country, pointing at the recent policies of the CBN.

Ogboro, who noted that although the forex situation was still far from what manufacturers in the country would want, he admitted that the situation had improved considerably from what obtained some months ago.

“We are encouraged by the recent improvement in forex supply. It has improved from the stagnant situation that used to be the case in the past. One of my companies just succeeded in procuring forex from the 90-day auction and that took a lot of pressure off our operation and has helped us to keep our machines running and our people employed.

“The CBN policy, which mandates the allocation of 60 per cent of available forex to manufacturers, I believe, has helped to improve the situation. While we ask for more efforts to be made by the CBN and the federal government, we want to state that we are happy with the improvement we have noticed so far,” he said.

On his part, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, reiterated the commitment and resolve of the apex bank to continue to ease the foreign exchange pressure of these critical sectors through forward sales under the new Flexible Exchange regime.