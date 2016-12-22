Plateau Revenue Service Generates N7.9bn In 11 Months – Chairman

Acting Chairman of the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Dashe Dagogot, said the service generated N7.9 billion from January to November.

Dagogot, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos, said the state surpassed the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of 2015 which was N6.9 billion.

He further disclosed that salaries were currently being paid and that the arrears of PAYE taxes would be collected to boost the IGR.

According to him, the current IGR of the state will double in 2017, with the introduction of the Smart Revenue System which will also lead to a broad-based system of taxes payment.

“Eighty per cent of the tax revenues in Plateau are from PAYE; by broad basing, the service intends to reduce its over dependence on taxes from PAYE and increase the tax base by spreading taxes to as many people as possible,” he explained.

The chairman said within the first three months of 2017, with the Smart Revenue System, the service would have generated N1.5 billion to be used for the payment of salaries in the state.

“A lot of people are not paying their taxes; some of them are not even aware that they are to pay their tax.

“But we have embarked on a sensitisation campaign to enlighten people about taxes and what cadre of taxes they are expected to pay.

“With the Smart Revenue System, a lot of persons who are eligible to pay their taxes would be captured and the system would also significantly cut down losses due to internal theft.”

Dagogot also disclosed that in 2017, there would be a harmonisation of all the revenues collected from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, where by all internally generated revenue would be returned to the government.(NAN)