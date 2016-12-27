FG To Establish ICT University In 2017

The Federal Government has disclosed that it will establish an Information Communication Technology, ICT, University in the first quarter of 2017.

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum.

“By the grace of God, in the next three to six months, we should have established in Nigeria an ICT university which will be first of its kind in Africa.

“This is with the sole purpose of providing training environment and training facilities to make the industry have enough skilled manpower in various sub sectors of the ICT sector.

“I am happy to say that we already have what is called the Digital Bridge Institute which is for short term training programmes in six locations across the country and we hope to transform this institute into the ICT University of Nigeria.

“I am already talking to a lot of operators at the international level, Facebook, Motorola, Ericson, all of them. We are encouraging them to come and adopt the university campuses as their own.

“They can bring in money and bring in faculties and a lot of logistics to assist in training Nigerians and we can now export these trained skilled facilitators to African countries to work.’’

Shittu said that this would also give Nigeria a lot of foreign exchange, adding that the ministry was at the stage of discussing with the Ministry of Education and the National University Commission, NUC.

Meanwhile, the minister also said MTN Nigeria has paid N80 billion out of the N330 billion fine slammed on the company over violation of extant rules guiding telecommunications operations in Nigeria.

Speaking on the fine, the minister of communications Adebayo Shittu said MTN paid part of the money for the first year of three years it was fined. The federal government had earlier slammed a $5.2billion (N1.04tn) for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards in Nigeria. However, the fine was later reduced to N330billion by the Nigerian government.

Shittu said: “For the first year, they paid N80billion, after paying the initial N50bn, and they will have to pay for three years until they will complete the N330billion.MTN does not have a choice, when the law was made, it said for every unregistered SIM card in use, the fine is N200, 000, the law never anticipated that one company will be in violation to the tune of millions of lines. It was inconceivable, so when the thing was added 200,000 times 5.2 million lines, it came to a trillion plus. When it happened, the MTN did four things; one they accepted that they were in default, two, they apologised for that and three they committed themselves never to allow such a thing to happen and number four, they asked for remission.