Customs Accuses Clearing Agents Of Bribery, Corruption

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has come hard on clearing agents operating at the nation’s seaports and land borders alleging that they are not compliant with extant laws of the service.

The Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Units (FOU) Zone A, Compt. Mamudu Haruna stated this when the Western Zone Coordinator of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Sir John Ofobike led all the western zone chapters executives on a a courtesy visit on the Comptroller at his Ikeja office, recently.

The Customs boss alleged that some licensed customs agents deliberately seek to enlist officers’ cooperation to short-change the government in the revenue collection process.

He pleaded that agents should desist from such acts, while also blaming his fellow officers for conniving with agents/importers to deprive government of revenue.

Mahmudu warned that he would not spare any customs officer found compromising with the agents.

He however promised that he will try wearing a human face in all his transactions with licensed customs agents, but added that he will not hesitate to show his other side, when he sees something fishy.

Comptroller Haruna thanked the customs agents for the visit, identifying some of them as having met in the past especially at Idi Iroko Border and Tin Can Island Port commands.

Speaking earlier, Ofobike welcomed Comptroller Haruna who was the immediate past Comptroller, FOU Zone ‘C’ Owerri to Lagos and solicited his cooperation and that of his officers and men in the task of combating smuggling in the zone and blocking all revenue leakages.