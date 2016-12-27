Diamond Bank To Give Out N584m In Promo Draws For 2017

Poised to consistently promote savings culture in Nigeria, Diamond Bank Plc is set to reward 1,055 customers with a total of about N584 million in its ‘DiamondXtra’ Draw, Season 9 initiative for 2017.

The bank has rewarded no fewer than 5,000 customers with over N4 billion since commencement of the initiative in July 2008.

The DiamondXtra Draw is a unique customer reward scheme tied to the DiamondXtra account proposition, which aims at promoting a savings culture among Nigerians by rewarding them for saving.

According to the head, Mass Market Segment of the bank, Osita Ede, Diamond Bank is passionate about the benefits of financial inclusion to customers.

Speaking during the cash presentation in Lagos, recently, Ede noted that bringing the unbanked into the banking system and making them to save and plan for the future is what sustains any economy.

He explained that the bank has recorded more than 10 per cent increase in deposit through the initiative in the last few years, which he described as ‘quite significant’.