NCAA Fines Arik N6m For Delaying Passengers’ Baggage

Dec 28, 2016

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a N6million fine to Arik Air Limited for contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).

The NCAA also ordered the airline to pay its passengers, whose baggage were delayed on the London to Lagos route between December 2 and December 4 , $150 each as compensation.

The authority disclosed this in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Letter of Sanction with reference no. NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 and dated December 22 ,has already been sent to Arik Air.

It said in the letter, the NCAA discovered that Arik Air violated Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nig.CARs 2015.

The statement said the authority was earlier inundated with complaints of delay and inability to ferry the passengers’ checked – in luggage on the airline’s services from London to Lagos from December 2 to December 4.

It said upon receipt of the complaints, the NCAA invited the airline to a meeting on December 6 which was duly attended by the airlines’ representative.

