CBN, Katsina Unveil Marshal Plan For Rice Production

Katsina State Government said it has keyed into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) for rice production in dry season. Highlighting the state’s plan to tackle challenges currently facing the agricultural sector, including its vision for adequate rice for local consumption and, eventually, for export.

At the launch of the programme at Jibia, the state governor, Aminu Bello, Masari, unfolded his restoration agenda for the sector and how his administration would actualise this dream on fresh rice for the people of the state and Nigerians.

He said what was needed for adequate food security for the ever increasing population remained ideas capable of generating new thinking, attitudinal change and empirical measures reflecting the essence of change.

As part of the strategies to bolster irrigation activities at the Jibia irrigation site for the farmer in the ABP on rice production, Masari said the state government shouldered the operational and maintenance costs in the interest of its people who are the major beneficiaries of the project.

“This year alone, over N58m was expended for the repairs and maintenance of generators, water pumps and provision of diesel for irrigation purposes,” he said.

He also promised farmers in and outside of the project in the state that rehabilitation works in seven irrigation schemes of Kwanar Are, Yartsaku, Makera, Ruwan Sanyi, Daberan, Sankaya and Bakori were nearing completion.