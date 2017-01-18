Nigerian News from Leadership News
NAHCO Appoints Bello As New Chairman

The board of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco) has appointed Usman Arabi Bello as the new chairman of the company.

Bello effectively takes over from the vice chairman, Dennis Hasdenteufel who had been acting in that position since October last year.

It would be recalled that in October, 2016, Malam Suleiman Yahyah resigned as the chairman of the board of the company on urgent need to attend to his failing health.

In a statement by the company, Bello emerged chairman of the foremost Aviation handling Company after a meeting of the board which held on January 12, 2016.

The statement pointed out that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had been duly notified of the appointment as required by listing rules.

Before his appointment, Bello was the chairman of NAHCO Free Trade Zone (NFZ). A widely-travelled property expert, Bello is also an administrator of repute. His directional managerial responsibilities cover the consultancy consortium Ericon Bello & Associates and its subsidiary, Arabi Bello & Associates, where he is principal partner.

 

