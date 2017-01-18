Abuja Airport Closure: Flights Diversion To Cost N1.1bn – Sirika

The logistics arrangements for diverting Abuja-bound flights to Kaduna Airport to enable the repairs of the runways for a period of six weeks will cost about N1.1 billion.

The minister of state for Transportation (Aviation), Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure yesterday during the resumed hearing on the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at the Senate plenary.

According to Sirika, the breakdown of the cost includes N100.2m provision for the Nigeria Railway Corporation; Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) – N237m; Police – N358m: Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) – N325m; Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS) – N29m; and another N84m for Transportation Ministry for leasing buses to convey passengers.

LEADERSHIP reports that the minister had earlier gave a N5.8 billion figure as a cost of repairs of the runway within six weeks.

Speaking earlier at the session, the minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said Nigeria was not the first country to close airport and divert flights due to repairs, citing airports in Manilla, Philippines; Mumbai, India; Kenya and Switzerland.

He noted that the diversion of flights from Abuja to Kaduna became necessary in order to safeguard the lives of passages and other airport users.

Fashola added that equipment have been moved to site on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, which he said will gulp N1.05 billion for its rehabilitation within 50 days.

Meanwhile, the contractor to handle the runway repairs, Julius Berger, has insisted that with the extent of damage of the runway, no alternative to its total closure in order to carry out the repairs.

The managing director of the company, Mr. Wolfgang Goetsch, told the senators that a runway can’t be prepared without closing it depending on the scale of the repairs.

He however added that the state of Abuja runway does not allow for partial closure, pointing out that there was no option than to close the airport for the six weeks Goetsch guaranteed that the jobs would be done within the six-week period subject to the fulfillments of obligations by all the stakeholders.

He also guaranteed the lifespan of the runway for a minimum of 10 years subject to regular maintenance.

However, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has disagreed with the arrangement, saying the repair works could be carried out segmentally to avoid total closure of the airport.

NSE President, Otis Anyaeji, told the senators that shutting down the Abuja airport was like shutting down the whole Nigeria being the only airport in the nation’s capital.