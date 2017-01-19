Nigerian News from Leadership News
Kaduna Electric Apologises For Epileptic Power Supply

Jan 19, 2017

The Management of Kaduna Electric has apologised to its consumers for the unstable power supply being experienced recently in its franchise station.

A statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, said, “the management, hereby inform its esteemed customers in Kadua, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States that the prolonged power outages currently being experienced across the country is as a result of low generation.

He noted that “In the past one week, the power allocation to our Company has been hovering around 50megawats. This is a far cry from the 200-250 megawatts hitherto being allocated to us.

“We sincerely regret the hardship and inconveniences this unfortunate development is causing our esteemed customers. We hope the generation Companies will overcome the challenges confronting them soon and resume full operations.

“While we sincerely thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding, we are quick to assure all concerned that this announcement is made with deep sense of responsibility” he stated.

 

