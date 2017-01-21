ATB Techsoft Develops Business Software For SME Industries

Chief executive officer, ATB, Mr. Abiodun Atobatele, Techsoft Solutions Limited, an information technology and software development company has bemoaned the $1 billion spent annually by Nigerian companies importing foreign software from different countries.

Speaking at the launch of enterprise software that caters for different verticals of the economy especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he said the solutions developed by Nigerians “are a result of seven years of dedication, hard work, research and investment, which could not have been achieved without our software architects, whom can be ranked amongst the smartest people in the world”.

With regards the solutions, which addresses gaps in the Insurance industry, Education Industry and Enterprise Resource Planning for any organization which is delivered as a cloud offering leveraging the Microsoft Azure Cloud Service, he said “What we have done is to offer software solutions of higher standard and functionality to the market as against what most organizations are purchasing offshore and at a much lower cost.

“This means Nigerian organizations do not have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to procure Software abroad. According to the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) official estimate, organizations in Nigeria spend over $1billion annually to procure software. Our unique solutions are coming at a time to ease Nigerians business the demand for forex.

“The only way we can create thousands of technology jobs in Nigeria is when the government through enforcement of existing laws and regulations on Local Content that makes it compulsory for companies to buy Software developed in Nigeria by Nigerians.” He said the company said it developed several software systems through evaluation, design, planning, developing and testing, has introduced four-flagship application suite namely Finultimate, Ultisure, Eduware and Ultiflux.