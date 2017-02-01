Reps Task NNPC On Products Price Uniformity

The Chairman House Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, yesterday urged the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to continue to work hard and ensure uniformity in prices of petroleum products, particularly in the northern part of the country.

Hon. Akinlaja stated this during an interactive session with top management of the Corporation with members of the committee in Abuja.

He stated that the committee would have to hold such session with the Corporation. “This interactive session would be a continuous one to update relevant industry stakeholders on the development in the industry,” he said.

He however commended the NNPC for a seamless supply of petroleum products during the last Yuletide and New Year festive period, stressing that for the first time in recent memory the Yuletide and the New Year were celebrated without fuel queues.

The chief operating officer, COO, Downstream, Mr. Henry Ikem-Obih who represented the NNPC GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru, at the meeting told the committee that NNPC would continue to cooperate with it in respect of its oversight functions, among others.

He thanked members of the House Committee for their support to the Corporation, assuring it that relevant government agencies would be alerted to take appropriate actions on the disparity noticed in products prices in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the corporation has adopted the ‘AspenOne Engineering’ Software to optimize its engineering operations as part of efforts to keep the nation’s three refineries up and running.

A statement signed by the Corporation’s spokesperson, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the software will enable the Corporation to optimize their engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

The group general manager, Engineering and Technology Division of the NNPC, Engr. Farouk Sa’id, disclosure that AspenTech give customers the benefit to achieve, increase capacity, improve margins, reduce costs, become more energy efficient, and achieve excellence in operational goals.

“The collaboration between NNPC and ApenOne Technology is geared towards exposing our engineers to the vast engineering processes in AspenOne Engineering Software and the knowledge would optimize the refineries and all the other Corporate Service Units (CSUs) and Autonomous Business Units (ABUs) of the Corporation,” Engr. Sa’id noted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s crude oil exports are on track for a month-on-month rise in March following a string of loading delays which pushed back some cargoes. Exports are slated to reach 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in March on 55 cargoes, up from a revised February loading schedule of 1.48 million bpd on 46 cargoes.

Shipments of Erha and Qua Iboe that were originally planned to load in February were deferred, adding to the March exports and taking away from the original February plan of 1.62 million bpd, loading programmes compiled by Reuters revealed.