CSOs Condemn Blackmail Of FG, CBN

A Coalition of civil society group in Abuja has condemned the recent attacks on both the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria as it drummed support for policies of the government particularly on current foreign exchange policy.

Backing the CBN decision to restrict access to foreign exchange to some 41 items, the group noted that the Nigerian economy will make huge gains from its continued implementation. Speaking with journalists during a peaceful demonstration in Abuja yesterday, the convener of the march, Mr. Etuk Bassey Williams, said the present economic situation in the country called for cooperation of all stakeholders to enable Nigeria emerge from the recession at the earliest time possible.

He frowned at what he described as the continued blackmail against President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet by some corrupt politicians who may feel aggrieved by the strict fiscal and monetary policies of the CBN, warning that acceding to the demands of those opposed to the policy would be tantamount to reversing the gains already recorded by the country.