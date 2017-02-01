SMEDAN Decries Poor Funding

The director-general of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, has said that the agency was not sufficiently funded.

Radda also stressed the need for better coordination among agencies of government ,saying at the moment , there were a lot of overlappng of functions that had almost crippled the agency.

“The major problem is that agencies of government see themselves as competitors and not as Collaborators and this is affecting our economy .We lack synergy ,there is a lot of overlaps ,agencies that have no mandate keep involving themselves in projects and this is undermining our work,” he lamented.

Radda was speaking during a scheduled visit to the corporate headquarters of Leadership Newspapers Group Ltd yesterday in Abuja.

While explaining that his visit was to strengthen ties between his organisation and Leadership,the DG also solicited for better visibility of the agency in medium .

“SMEDAN is not properly funded unlike other agencies across the world. For instance, an agency like ours in Brazil, had a budget of $1.8 billion, while in Nigeria, for our 13 years of existence, since SMEDAN was created, our budget was only $20 million. How do you expect such agency to perform effectively, knowing full well that small and medium enterprises comprise 90 per cent of every household in the country,” he stated .