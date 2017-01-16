FG To #BBOG Group: We Won’t Shift Visit To Sambisa Forest

Federal government has disagreed with the Bring Back Our Girls, #BBOG group over the proposal to postpone the date for the guided tour to the North-East and Sambisa forest to accommodate a pre-tour meeting between the group and some top officials of the Government.

The letter, however, enjoined the #BBOG girls to avail themselves for the trip to get first hand information as well as reinstate their commitment to the safe release of the Chibok girls who remain in captivity as well as its continued interest in the welfare of the girls who have been released.

The group was on 11th of January invited by the federal government to join some key government officials including the Minister of Defence, Minister of Information and Culture, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Army staff and some stakeholders in a guided tour planned by the military to the Sambisa Forest to avail the group the opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made to secure the freedom of the girls and other victims of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a letter dated 13th January, the group responded to the invitation saying it would not be able to honour the invitation extended to them by the Federal Government with conditions which include; a pre-tour meeting and the retraction of some remarks allegedly made by the Chief of Army Staff which the #BBROG group find to be “slanderous”.

Convener of the group, Obi Ezekwesili said “We demand therefore that ahead of the pre-tour meeting, the Chief of Army Staff retracts and apologizes for endorsing such slanderous attacks against our movement.”

The federal government in a letter signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said that “we regret to inform you that we are unable to postpone the trip as scheduled because the need to proceed on the trip is predicated on the narrow window available to have a good weather on that day.

“Additionally, the payment of the satellite downlink streaming of the mission has been made for that Monday, and shifting the date will require another round of booking to secure such a slot.”

The letter also stated that apart from the #BBOG members, local and international journalist were invited for the trip, while much preparations have been made by the Nigerian military.

“With due respect, we would also like to say that the remarks purportedly made by the Chief of Army Staff, and the request for a meeting with certain top officials of government are, at best, tangential to the invitation we extended to the #BBOG to join the search mission, in recognition to the group’s commitment to the safe release of the Chibok girls who remain in captivity as well as its continued interest in the welfare of the girls who have been released.

“While hoping that the #BBOG will drop the conditions and join the trip, which shows the commitment of the federal government to securing freedom to the Chibok girls and its transparency in handling the issues of the girls,” the letter reads.