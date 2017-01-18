Capture Of Camp Zero Significant – Ezekwesili

The co-covener of #BringBackOurGirls Group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, the head of the strategic team of the group, Aisha Yesufu,spokesperson of the Chibok community, Dr Manessah Allen and another member of the group, Ibrahim Usman returned yesterday to Abuja, after a guided tour of the Nigerian Air Force Command (Yola) and Sambisa Forest with officials of the government.

In a series of tweets, Ezekwesili revealed that the famous Sambisa forest is 18 times as large as Lagos State.

She also spoke about the massive expanse of land the dreaded Boko Haram sect had been occupying for years.

“Dreaded Sambisa is massive. 60,000 square kilometers. 18 times the size of Lagos State! All of Lagos is 3,345square km. #BBOG,” she tweeted.

She added the capture of Camp Zero was significant not because of its size but because it used to be the stronghold of the Boko Haram sect.

“Capture of Camp Zero in Sambisa is akin to capturing the Capital City of a country. Camp Zero was the Capital spot of Boko Haram in Sambisa,” she tweeted.

Ezekwesili added that search for the Chibok girls and other abducted citizens of the country still continues even with the capture of camp zero.

“So, could OUR #ChibokGirls and ;other abducted citizens be still within the vast field of Sambisa other than Camp Zero? Yes. So, NAF searches on,” she wrote.