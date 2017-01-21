We Saw Highly Motivated Nigerian Troops – BBOG Delegates Recount Tour

Delegates from the #BringBackOurGirls(BBOG) group who joined in the tour of the Sambisa Forest have stated that they saw highly motivated, highly professional, dedicated and inspiring air troop of the Nigerian air force during their journey.

In a press release signed by the leaders of the group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu after the tour, the group stated the troops who were mostly in their 20’s expressed gratitude to the group for advocating for a better welfare foe them.

“We saw highly motivated, highly professional, very dedicated and inspiring air troop of the Nigerian air force. Quite significantly, they were mostly in their 20s.They were delighted also to meet with us.

“Many walked up to us to thank us for our advocacy. Some recalled how much we advocated on the poor resourcing of the counterinsurgency war and their welfare. They were particularly inspired by our #NigeriansHonourOurHeroes,” the statement said.

The group explained that the Sambisa forest was vast and Camp Zero which had been destroyed, representef only a fraction of the large expanse known as Sambisa forest.

“Sambisa forest is a vast expanse of land covering several hundred square kilometers, whereas ‘Camp Zero’ is only about 2square kilometers. Whereas Camp Zero is destroyed and desolate, it represents only a fraction of the large expanse known as Sambisa forest. This explains why our troops are still in Sambisa forest even after declaring victory when Camp Zero fell.

“Fear of resurgence means that our military on air and ground operations are still vigilant in order to never allow the terroriststhe opportunity to regroup.

“There is no contradiction between the recovery of Camp Zero by our troops and the possibility that our girls may have been relocated to other locations within the vast Sambisa forest,” it said.

Also recounting on their experiences, the group stated, “We flew as low as 15,000 feet and saw the areas recovered. Our day sortie report when analysed showed that 14 women were gathered around the ‘Tree of Life’ which has been a location of suspicious enemy movement. The Nigerian air force (NAF) said they would probe this further with their army colleagues.

“We did night sorties precisely because we were told that it is usually at night that captives mostly women, girls, children are moved around by the enemies. We were told that before now we would have seen many such movements when the insurgents were firmly in control of the theatre of war.We saw only an animal on a night crawl but no human beings during this night sorties,” it said.