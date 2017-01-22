BBOG Calls For Better Welfare Package For The Military

The #BringBackOurGirls group has called for a better welfare package for the military.

The group in a press release signed by the leaders, Aisha Yesufu and Dr Oby Ezekwesili, urged the federal government and the military leadership to ensure that the welfare of the nation’s troops is given upmost priority.

“A corollary to the financial transparency that our movement demands is an assurance that the welfare of our troops is given upmost priority by the government and military leadership. This includes, but not limited to, provision of premium life insurance cover for all soldiers deployed to fight insurgency, adequate and timely compensation for the families of agents killed in the line of duty, adequate care and support for agents injured in the line of duty, and adequate reward for gallantry.

“This is the time to upgrade the reward system for families of fallen soldiers, both officers and other ranks. A review must be done with the harsh reality of our present economic travails in mind. Our Movement hereby request for a Public Inquest into the management and administration of funds maintained for the upkeep or benefit of the families of our fallen soldiers;

“How has it been administered? What are the protocols for disbursement? Are the packages one off for the families of fallen soldiers or recurring with a timeline? What frameworks are put in place to insulate the fund from corrupt diversion?,” it said.

The group which had last week, dedicated it’s third march of its Day 1000 Global Week of Action to the Military with a special focus on their welfare, stated that it’s reason for remembering the military was because of the many sacrifices it had made for the country adding that besides the tens of thousands of civilian victims of terrorist attacks, no other group order than the Nigerian soldiers and intelligence personnel have lost the most lives in the over eight year old counterinsurgency war.

It added that it was necessary for the country to uphold the military tradition of properly mourning and honoring every one of the military men and women who are casualties of war with no exception adding that it was essential that enough information is provided on their names and identities so that they will be honored properly.

“We are grossly disappointed that there are many instances of loss of military and police personnel that are not known to their families. There are also many cases where neither the military, the police nor the federal government conclusively provided closure on the whereabout of officers that were alleged to have been missing in combat. For example, what is the status of the 57 police officers that were abducted from the Gwoza Police command almost three years after? Have they been fully accounted for to their families? Why has the Police not provided any status report on that incident? Such lack of closure does not inspire others to patriotic feats,” it said.

It also advocated for adequate financing of the counterinsurgency war and urged for transparent and effective financial management systems that prioritize and account for spendings appropriately.

“Whenever we hear or read of allegations of military resources allocated to prosecute the war becoming mired in misappropriation and misallocation it shocks the public. The shock is deeper when officers, men and women lose their lives at the war front because they were poorly equipped. It is for this reason that we unequivocally demand that the Federal Government, the military and security establishments should immediately entrench systems of transparency, accountability and measurement of results in the financing of the war. While it is understandable that security operations are mostly classified, citizens believe that a degree of transparency, accountability and disclosure is essential to gaining public confidence and achieving optimal results,” it said.