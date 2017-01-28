We Didn’t Only Demand, We Rendered Solutions – BBOG

The #BringBacKOurGirls(BBOG) group has stated that it didn’t only stop at demanding for the rescue of the Chibok girls but had also lent it’s contribution to solutions on certain issues in the country.

In a press statement signed by leaders of the group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu, the group stated that it’s contribution ranged from its document on Citizens’ Solution to End Terrorism to an Options Note on Rebuilding the Northeast.

“Lending our contribution to solutions has also been part of our modus operandi. In 1000 days, we have not only advocated on the matter of our girls but also delivered solutions to our government and people. Below are some of the Solutions we worked on: Citizens’ Solution to End Terrorism, Verification, Authentication, and Reunification System (VARS) document, ABCs of Our Demand, Missing Persons’ Register (MPR), Chronicle of false narratives by the Nigerian government on the rescue of the Chibok schoolgirls and Options Note on Rebuilding the Northeast,” it said.

The statement also added that in the over 1000 days of its advocacy, the group had also achieved some key milestone.

“The advocacy ignited the ultimate acknowledgement of the tragedy three weeks by the then federal government following one week of our movement’s sustained advocacy.

“It was catalytic to multi-nation meeting convened in Paris, France in May 2014 to find the abducted girls and build a sub-regional counter terrorism response.

“It also aided to bring about the offer of leading member-nations of the UN Security Council to help rescue our ChibokGirls,and crystalized the advocacy for #ChibokGirls by key global figures and the global community.

“It also saw a strong commitment made by then incoming president – Muhammadu Buhari- that the return of our girls and other abducted citizens as the indicator of defeat of the terrorists; and compelled our federal government to prioritize the effective and efficient use of resources provided for prosecuting the war and providing security more broadly. In the process, our troops in the battlefront confirm improvement in the tools necessary for war.

“It also exposed the scale of humanitarian tragedy that has befallen millions of our internally displaced citizens as far back as 2014 when the North East destabilization was escalating,” it said.