Magu And The Many Questions

Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, a senior police officer and one of the pioneer staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as acting Chairman of the EFCC in November 2015. Normally such appointments occur after a thorough vetting process by the security agencies including background checks. Six months after acting as EFCC chairman, a letter was transmitted to the Senate by the Vice President who was then acting President for the Senate to confirm Magu as substantive EFCC chairman. It was five months after that letter, and on the very last day of the legislative sitting this year that the Senate called Magu for confirmation hearing. The first question is: why all the long delay?

Magu promptly arrived the Senate that fateful Thursday December 15, 2016 and in less than 20 minutes the Senate spokesman came out to tell the world that based on a “security report” transmitted to them by the Department of State Services (DSS) the Senate has rejected Magu! The president is the nominating authority while the Senate is the confirming authority after hearing. In the case of Magu there was no hearing let alone fair hearing which is a constitutional right of all citizens. This lack of any hearing has made the whole Senate process and conclusion very flawed and therefore unconstitutional. Why was Magu not allowed to defend himself however weighty the allegations?

What was called ‘security report ‘ that the Senate based its conclusions on turned out to be at best funny. What was called security report that came out to the public domain spoke about Magu’s air ticket and house rent! At best that should have been called intelligence report. What is even bizarre is that the DSS sent two reports on the same subject and to the Senate. The normal thing would have been to send to the president through the NSA and, if the president finds that the allegations are true he would then withdraw the nomination to save the country of any embarrassment. But the DSS sent it to the Senate, or is the President of the Senate now a co-president?

The two main issues raised in the DSS report were about Magu’s house rent which it alleged was paid by retired Air Commodore Mohammed who was earlier arrested and detained for five months by the DSS on allegations of money laundering. Magu has since tendered the receipt for the payment of his Maitama home which, as it turned out, was actually paid for by the Federal Capical Development Authority on his appointment since there was no institutional house for EFCC chair. The second issue was about Magu flying first class for lesser Hajj to Saudi Arabia last June. The report did not indicate that the money for the ticket was from government coffers. Or can Magu not pay from his pocket for a private religious trip on first class ticket just because he is a public figure?

One thing that came out of the Magu issue is the fact that there is no proper coordination or necessary cohesion in the Buhari administration. Otherwise how does one explain a situation whereby a head of an agency appointed by the president is trying everything to see that another head of a sister agency appointed by the same president is not confirmed? Or was there no vetting before Magu was appointed to head the EFCC in the first place?

President Buhari has tried to extend hands of fellowship to the illegitimate Senate leadership. To this end, Attorney General of the Federation terminated the trial of the Senate leadership for criminal forgery of the Senate Standing Rules that brought the current leadership to office. Since then, the Senate has rejected the second ambassadorial list of the president; has rejected the president’s request for loan to get money to work for the people; and has rejected the confirmation of Magu who is at the centre of this administration’s anti-corruption successes. So what has the president gained since he tried to accommodate the current Senate leadership if one may ask?

Ibrahim Magu’s records are there for all to see. The EFCC under his leadership has recovered looted assets from corrupt persons in these months more than what the commission did in the entire twelve years since it was established. And, despite the fact that the EFCC under Magu has been starved of funds, it was able to secure 167 convictions since Magu took over. Apart from tackling Boko Haram this is the major achievement of the Buhari regime which an alliance of criminals in and out of the Senate is trying to rubbish. Will any EFCC chair be ever answerable to the president again if they succeed in blocking Magu?

Bukola Saraki and his backers are so lucky they are working with a president who appears not to know the extent of his constitutional powers. Buhari made the mistake of being indifferent to who emerges as Senate president and ended up having one prone to treachery and is mired in criminal charges in courts. How many Senate presidents did Obasanjo make during his time? Every senator is elected by only one third of a state. So how does the president who is elected by the whole country and is holding sovereignty on behalf of over one hundred and eighty million people be held to ransom by one who is standing trial for criminal act and has refused to vacate his seat? If Magu is being asked by some to step down over unproven allegations, then why is Saraki remaining as head of the Senate when he is already standing trial in the court for corruption?

The Senate has indicted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal and asked the president to remove and prosecute him. The Senate has similarly asked the president to replace the EFCC chair Magu. Without considering the merit or legality of the Senate action, the president has asked the attorney general to go ahead and investigate these and others. It appears the Buhari presidency is so undermined and diminished in authority and prestige that there is a power vacuum which the Senate is trying to fill. No one will be surprised if we wake up and see the Fintiri model being replicated at the Federal level at the rate we are going. Criminals do not care about scruples. A word is enough for the wise. History is on the side of the oppressed.