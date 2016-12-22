Gov Wike should sack Tonye Briggs – President, CONE

The National President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers lashes out at Mrs Tonye Briggs-Onyide for maladministration.

The President of CONE, Mr Kanule Nwiya who is popularly known as Bishop of Comedy pointed out several reasons why the honourable commissioner & Permanent Secretary for Culture & Tourism Ministry should be sacked.

While talking to newsmen in Port-Harcourt, Mr Kanule Nwiya said the Rivers State commissioner for Culture & Tourism is not professional and her unprofessionalism led to the reasons why the recently held AMMA Award was a failure in Port-Harcourt.

According to the President of CONE, the major reason why the honourable commissioner should be sacked is the recent announcement by the ministry saying all entertainment and hospitality event organizers must approach the ministry & the ministry must approve their event before you publicize it.

The Honourable Commissioner of Culture & Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Onyide has been suspended some months back the Governor of Rivers State, Gov Nyesom Wike.