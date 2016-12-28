Headies 2016: Kiss Daniel, Darey, Mr Eazie Win Big

Nigeria’s music award touted as our own Grammy, The Headies was held on Thursday night at Eko Expo Centre and fast rising artiste, Kiss Daniel stole the show by winning four awards, the highest number of awards. The artiste who wore a colourful traditional attire (Agbada) got the Album of The Year award courtesy of his New Era album, Hiphop World Revelation, Best R&B Pop Album and Best Music Producer (Young John) for his ‘Mama’ hit song. Ironically, Kiss Daniel lost in all four nominations at Headies 2015.

‘Pray For Me; got Darey two Headies, Best R&B Single and Best Recording Of The Year. Other awardees were Harry Song, illbliss, Simi, Shaydee, Phyno (Song of The Year), Olamide who was avoidably absent got two awards.

Apart from the poor audio quality on stage from the microphones of those who came to present awards, the ceremony was a success though some big artistes were missing. Tu Baba lighted the stage to sing and serenade the audience with his emotional-laden songs and the audience were happy to hear him, shouting ‘Spiritual’. Other performances like Aramide and Ras Kimono joint performance, Daddy Showkey, Adewale Ayuba and Jazzmam Olofin thrilled the audience.

Falz the bahd guy who co-hosted the show with charming Adesua Etomi, won Best Collaboration award with Simi for the musical drama, Soldier.

Mr Eazi won the Next Rated award beating Humble Smith, Ycee, Aramide and going away with the car prize attached to it.

Expectedly, emerging African finest music export, Wizkid who came into the venue towards the end of the award ceremony, got the Artiste of The Year award. Wizzy who had been in the United States for the larger part of his time this year came in to the country on that day and amidst wild jubilation from the audience came into the venue in company of his manager, Sunday Are.