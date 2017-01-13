MasterKraft, DJ Cuppy Shine At The Beatz Awards 2016— Jan 13, 2017 2:57 am | Leave a comment
Beat makers and disc jockeys were rewarded recently at The Beatz Awards 2016 held at The Shell Hall, Muson Center, Onikan in Lagos. The highly successful event was graced by industry top personalities such as Mofe Duncan, Helen Paul, Bryan Okwara, Paul Adams, Felix Duke, Sam Uche Ayanmele, Yomi Casual, Harry Songs and a host of others.
The event started out with a hot bang from Instagram sensation, Woli Arole and the hosts for the night, Seyi Law and Angel Ufuoma took the atmosphere to another level.
Bagging the most awards for the night was super producer, MasterKraft, Sess The Problem Kid and Rotimi Keys. Other winners of the night include: UBA Pacific Music for Best Record Company (Marketer), Star Boy Entertainment for Best Record Label, Sunday Are for Best Artist Manager, STV for best Television Station, The Beat Fm for Best Radio Station, Shuga Band for Best Live-Band, Kiss Daniel for Best Song Writer, etc.
A special Recognition Award was given to MTN Nigeria for its outstanding contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. Top entertainment brass, Obi Asika was also honoured with the Industry Professional of the Year award.
The Beatz Awards celebrates creative professionals behind music production and business.
Full List of Winners
- BEST PRODUCER
MASTERKRAFT – FINALLY
2.NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER
SESS THE PROBLEM KID – SOFTWORK
- BEST AFRO POP PRODUCER
DJ ALTIMS – OLUWA NI
- BEST AFRO BEAT PRODUCER 2015
DJ COUBLON – GOOD TIME
- BEST AFRO R&B PRODUCER
MYSTRO – TYPE OF WOMAN
- BEST AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER
SESS THE PROBLEM KID – BAD BADDO BADDEST
- BEST AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER
MASTERKRAFT – JOMBO
- BEST AFRO ROCK PRODUCER
ROTIMI KEYS – DELEIVERER
- BEST AFRO SOUL PRODUCER
COBHAMS ASUQUO – ADUKE
- BEST AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER
GOSPEL ON D BEAT – NO KISSING
- BEST AFRO JAZZ PRODUCER
FEMI LEYE – AYO
- BEST AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER
ROTIMI KEYS – NANI GI (MAIRO)
- BEST NEW DISCOVERY DJ
DJ CLASSIC
- BEST DJ MALE
DJ SPINNALL
- BEST DJ FEMALE
DJ CUPPY
- BEST MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER
OLAITAN DADA – PRAY FOR ME (DAREY)
- BEST RADIO STATION
THE BEAT FM 99.9FM
- BEST ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL)
STV