MasterKraft, DJ Cuppy Shine At The Beatz Awards 2016

Beat makers and disc jockeys were rewarded recently at The Beatz Awards 2016 held at The Shell Hall, Muson Center, Onikan in Lagos. The highly successful event was graced by industry top personalities such as Mofe Duncan, Helen Paul, Bryan Okwara, Paul Adams, Felix Duke, Sam Uche Ayanmele, Yomi Casual, Harry Songs and a host of others.

The event started out with a hot bang from Instagram sensation, Woli Arole and the hosts for the night, Seyi Law and Angel Ufuoma took the atmosphere to another level.

Bagging the most awards for the night was super producer, MasterKraft, Sess The Problem Kid and Rotimi Keys. Other winners of the night include: UBA Pacific Music for Best Record Company (Marketer), Star Boy Entertainment for Best Record Label, Sunday Are for Best Artist Manager, STV for best Television Station, The Beat Fm for Best Radio Station, Shuga Band for Best Live-Band, Kiss Daniel for Best Song Writer, etc.

A special Recognition Award was given to MTN Nigeria for its outstanding contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. Top entertainment brass, Obi Asika was also honoured with the Industry Professional of the Year award.

The Beatz Awards celebrates creative professionals behind music production and business.

Full List of Winners

BEST PRODUCER

MASTERKRAFT – FINALLY

2.NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER

SESS THE PROBLEM KID – SOFTWORK

BEST AFRO POP PRODUCER

DJ ALTIMS – OLUWA NI

BEST AFRO BEAT PRODUCER 2015

DJ COUBLON – GOOD TIME

BEST AFRO R&B PRODUCER

MYSTRO – TYPE OF WOMAN

BEST AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER

SESS THE PROBLEM KID – BAD BADDO BADDEST

BEST AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER

MASTERKRAFT – JOMBO

BEST AFRO ROCK PRODUCER

ROTIMI KEYS – DELEIVERER

BEST AFRO SOUL PRODUCER

COBHAMS ASUQUO – ADUKE

BEST AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER

GOSPEL ON D BEAT – NO KISSING

BEST AFRO JAZZ PRODUCER

FEMI LEYE – AYO

BEST AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER

ROTIMI KEYS – NANI GI (MAIRO)

BEST NEW DISCOVERY DJ

DJ CLASSIC

BEST DJ MALE

DJ SPINNALL

BEST DJ FEMALE

DJ CUPPY

BEST MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER

OLAITAN DADA – PRAY FOR ME (DAREY)

BEST RADIO STATION

THE BEAT FM 99.9FM

BEST ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL)

STV