Beauty Queens, Celebrity Ladies Set to Kick Against Rape in Lagos

The Queen of Aso Nigeria Pageant is set to host this year KICK AGAINST RAPE Novelty Football Match-Season 3 between Beauty Queens vs Celebrity Ladies on Saturday 11th March 2017 @Children int’l School, Lekki in Lagos,

The event is Designed to Kick Against Rape and Child Abuse in Nigeria,Rape has become a menace in our society and around the world, a lot of young girls pass through lit of pains and Truman as a victims of rape,it is becoming so rampant by the day and that is what gave birth to Kick Against Rape Project

There will be an Advocacy Visit to 3 Secondary Schools in lagos on Friday 10th March 2017 followed by the Novelty football match on Saturday 11th march 2017

This project has being endorsed sometimes ago by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity – Mr Femi Adeshina at the presidential villa who commended the Queen of Aso Nigeria Organisation on this great initiative to campaign about Rape and Child abuse in Nigeria.

Her Excellency Mrs Bolanle Ambode will be the mother of the day alongside other personalities in Sport, Business, Fashion and Entertainment industry in Nigeria