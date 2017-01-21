“Infidelity Rumour With Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Baseless” – Meurer

Following the controversy that rocked Mr Olakunle Churchill and Tonto Dikeh’s family, Nigeria’s popular entertainment Channel, HIP TV played host to pretty Nollywood Actress Rosaline Meurer as she x-rayed in details her closeness with the foundation’s director.

Speaking on HIP TV, she said that rumours making the rounds about her infidelity with the CEO of Big Church Foundation is not only baseless but indeed misleading as the man in question is not only like a brother to the mother but an Uncle to the family and her siblings. She further stressed that, she has been an Ambassador to the foundation alongside Amb. Rachel Bakam and Amb. Fashanu for a while now.

Meurer who has featured in several movies including the award winning ‘Oasis’ expressed sadness over the alleged issue as she reiterated her commitment to keep working with the foundation which has branches across the world. In her words: “Mr Churchill and wife are like family to me, we have all hung out together and it is shocking to think that I would have something to do with a man that is more of a blood relation to me….He is a man with a large heart who cares a lot about people’s welfare around him…I believe people should mind their businesses and leave a happy family to be, besides none of them have come out publicly to say there is crisis in their family”

Rosaline Meurer who ended the year 2016 with an award as ‘Next Rated Nollywood’ Actress at the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador award is not part of the administration of Big Church Foundation neither is she his personal assistant but an ambassador who is only available like Amb. John Fashanu and Amb. Rachel Bakam for charity projects and foundation activities.