‘Okafor’s Law’ To Hit Cinemas March 24

Following the remarkable performances of her past movies in cinemas, such as ‘Being Mrs Eliot’, ‘The First Lady’ and ‘Wives on Strike’, versatile Nollywood actress, producer and director, Omoni Oboli, will be taking her fourth movie, ‘Okafor’s Law’ to the cinema.

The movie, Okafor’s Law, which will be in cinemas from Friday, March 24,2017 features a blend of Nollywood talents, such as Richard Mofe Damijo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ufuoma McDermott, Tina Mba, Ken Erics, Toyin Abraham, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Gabriel Afolayan, Ken Erics and Omoni herself.

Set in Nigeria, ‘Okafor’s Law’ is a comedy with social consciousness that tells the story of a slick serial seducer, Chuks (aka Terminator) who is an ardent player with the ladies. He enjoys the attention of women, including girlfriends from the past. He believes that once a man has had a woman, he forever has access to her. When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that theory with three ex-girlfriends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it. Turning on his best charm he sets off to prove himself, but his quest brings him to three women, Ifeoma, Tomi and Ejiro, whose situations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age-old law, ‘Okafor’s Law’.

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which recently screened ‘Okafor’s Law’, described Omoni Oboli’s movies as rooted in the eternal lessons of lust and saucy romantic comedy which further establishes her as a close match to American filmmaker l,Nancy Jane Meyers.

Meyers is an American film director, producer and scriptwriter. She is the writer, producer and director of several big-screen successes, including The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, It’s Complicated and The Intern.

With ‘Wives on Strike’ going on to become one of the most successful movies in Nollywood, Omoni who is seeking to outdo her past record is already putting plans in place to make “Okafor’s Law’ the highest selling movie of 2017.