BBN: 5 Housemates Named For Fake Eviction

Five housemates has been put out for possible eviction in Day 5 of the Big Brother Naija sponsored b y Payporte. Biggie had advised the housemates to socialise and win their fellow housemates over.

They were told on Sunday that they will be called into the diary room to disclose the names of the two housemates they like the most. The two housemates with the likes would then go up for nomination. At the end of the exercise, Biggie tells CocoIce, Kemen, Bally, TBOss and Miyonse that they were nominated but the ‘Head of House’ Uriel replaced Miyonse with Marvis. So Kemen, Bally, TBoss, CocoIce and Marvis were placed for possible eviction and fans have been asked to nominate housemates that they wanted to save. Unknown to the housemates, none will be evicted this weekend as two more housemates will even be introduced as announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. All this makes the reality show more interesting. The day before the housemates made their different traditional attires and wore them looking radiant.

While canvassing for votes from fellow housemates, Tony (Triple T) had shown his emotional side leaving everyone in shock and tears. The 6 foot 7 dance artist stood infront of all housemates taking off one item of clothing after another and talking about how Big Brother Naija was his last hope. He pulled off his clothes and stood naked infront of everyone saying, “This is all I have left” as his co-housemates got emotional.

Big Brother Naija reality show continues and will run for 11 weeks on all DSTV packages on channel 198 and Goyv plus on channel 29.