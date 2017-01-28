Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
NAF: Beyond Echoes Of An Erroneous Bombing
Why Nigerian Musicians Are Undisputed Stars
Originality Brings About Longevity – J Martins
Big Brother Naija Punishes Housemates For Wasting Food
Home / Entertainment / Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ Most Played Song In Nigeria
untitled-2

Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ Most Played Song In Nigeria

— Jan 28, 2017 6:26 am | Leave a comment

For a third week running, Runtown holds down the number one spot on the charts with Wizkid’s ‘Daddy yo’ at number two. Runtown’s ‘Mad over you’ continues to run the  charts at number one position according to Playdata charts.

Wizkid’s  ‘Daddy yo’ keeps up at number two spot as Seyi Shay’s ‘Yolo Yolo’ remains at number 3 position on the chart.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

 

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5857

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns