Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ Most Played Song In Nigeria

For a third week running, Runtown holds down the number one spot on the charts with Wizkid’s ‘Daddy yo’ at number two. Runtown’s ‘Mad over you’ continues to run the charts at number one position according to Playdata charts.

Wizkid’s ‘Daddy yo’ keeps up at number two spot as Seyi Shay’s ‘Yolo Yolo’ remains at number 3 position on the chart.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.