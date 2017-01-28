Halima Abubakar Back On Social Media

She left social media, Instagram to be precise on December 31st, 2016 leaving many of her fans in shock as they didn’t know what to expect if she would come back or not.

Finally after few weeks, she made a comeback yesterday, 24th of January, 2017 and so many of her fans jubilated and welcomed her back.

Meanwhile, some of her colleagues who also missed her on the well-used and most abused platform, Instagram, took to her page to welcome her.

According to the actress, her departure from the platform was due to the fact that she needed to sort out some personal things.