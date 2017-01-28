Why Nigerian Musicians Are Undisputed Stars

Since the coming of the 21st century, Nigerian music has attained a greater height, making the world to crave for it day after day. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM writes on why Nigerian musicians and their music are still unbeatable and undisputed.

Nigeria has been called ‘the heart of African music’ because of its role in the development of West African highlife and palm-wine music, which fuses native rhythms with techniques imported from the Congo for the development of several popular styles that were unique to Nigeria, like apala, fuji, jùjú, highlife, and Yo-pop.

Subsequently, Nigerian musicians created their own styles of the United States hip hop music and Jamaican reggae. Nigeria’s musical output has achieved international acclaim, not only in the fields of folk and popular music, but also Western art music written by composers, such as Fela Sowande.

Polyrhythms, in which two or more separate beats are played simultaneously, are a part of much of traditional African music. Nigeria is no exception. The African hemiola style, based on the asymmetric rhythm pattern, is an important rhythmic technique throughout the continent. Nigerian music also uses ostinato rhythms, in which a rhythmic pattern is repeated despite changes in metre.

Nigeria has some of the most advanced recording studio technology in Africa, and provides robust commercial opportunities for music performers. Ronnie Graham, an historian who specialises in West Africa, has attributed the success of the Nigerian music industry to the country’s culture—its “thirst for aesthetic and material success and a voracious appetite for life, love and music, [and] a huge domestic market, big enough to sustain artistes who sing in regional languages and experiment with indigenous styles”. However, political corruption and rampant music piracy in Nigeria has hampered the industry’s growth.

MI Abaga once said in an interview that entertainers should get involved in anything that is lucrative stressing that even though they are respected around the world; they also turn down lots of offers. “I think it is good. I think entertainers should get involved. I’m a musician and I’ll tell you guys the truth. Musicians turn down a lot of money from people they don’t believe in. And that is the truth. Most times entertainers will support people without getting paid if they believe in their vision. It is easier to criticise and say what you want to say but the truth is, our entertainers are doing a good job of holding true to their consciences.” he explained.

Also, Nigerian musicians have continued to wax stronger in what they know how to do best. From the Hip-Hop, Gospel, R&B, AfroBeat, Highlife, Reggae etc., many musicians have excelled in their fields.

Many African artistes see Nigeria as their next musical heaven because of the talents and successes that have been recorded within and outside its vicinity. There are no musicians who have come into Nigeria to ply their trade that have not gotten known. From Sakodie to R2Bees, A.K.A to Tictac etc.

Nigerian musicians are also known for their great hits like the quarreling brothers, P-Square, whose hit shattered the world with their Testimony album. Before we could say Jack, they released ‘Bring it on’ and it also made lots of waves. Even though they are not together, they are the only group Nigerians and the world know to be doing very well in this century.

Reekado Banks has continued to steal music lovers’ attention (especially the ladies). Dubbed as the prince of hooks, have you ever wondered what ‘Dorobucci”, “Allelu”, “Adaobi” and “Looku Looku” would have been without Reekado?

Another musician making Nigeria proud even with his recent flaws with Linda Ikeji is Wizkid whose songs have continued to endear fans across the globe. When ‘Ojuelegba’ was released, it became a national anthem even prompting American rapper, Drake who couldn’t hold it any longer, calling on him to do a remix of Ojuelgba after various remixes by other international artistes.

Subsequently, even with the hardship since the coming of this administration, Nigerians started getting alert with ‘Godwin’ by Korede Bello. Then came Patoranking featuring Tiwa Savage’s ‘Girlie o’ which shook the clubs.

Kiss Daniel continues in the tradition of giving his fans Good Music and gave us ‘Laye.’ The Musical Taliban ‘Oritse Femi’ then returned with yet another fire hit ‘Nack Am.’

Olamide also scattered the arena with ‘Shakiti Bobo’ which involves swinging of the legs and arms simultaneously. Sean Tizzle also told us that that woman you brought home is the best with his hit song ‘Omo Dada.’ Tekno, the (TripleMG) artiste who rose to stardom with his smashing hit “Dance” in 2014 earlier released a popular mid tempo hit, ‘Holiday’ featuring Davido.

As this was going, on we didn’t know that Lil Kesh was practicing how to jump around like an imbecile with ‘Shoki’ which took the world by storm. It became a world dance prompting other international artistes to dance to the rhythm. He also went ahead to drop yet another smashing hit “Gbese.” J Martins also thought everyone looked like Boko Haram and killed us with ‘Aboki’ while 2face became ‘officially blind’ with his new single.

Davido made a hit song ‘Fans Mi’ featuring Meek Mill and D’banj broke the camel’s back with his hottest single ever ‘Emergency.’

Yemi Alade also told everyone that cared to listen that her Mama Africa Album could be number 1 and it happened, topping iTunes.

At the end of the day, everyone started sharing gala and booze after Harrysong’s ‘Reggae and Blues’ ended the party. So why won’t Nigerian artistes be known as the undisputed? They have all it takes to be where ever they want to be only that they sometimes don’t realise that fame could also make someone lame.

Tekno came in with Pana; Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ has also broken the internet. J Matins ‘Ring the bell’, Tuface, Olamide.