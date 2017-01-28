Big Brother Naija Punishes Housemates For Wasting Food

Big Brother Naija is really bubbling and a lot of activities are going on. As a result of the consistent and uncontrollable eating of the housemates, Biggie has decided to punish them for such eating disorders.

Big Brother Naija housemates have been eating like gluttons and have shunned the in-thing which is getting enough “likes” that will help them avoid nomination.

Biggie called the Big Brother Naija Housemates to task as he felt that the Big Brother Naija Housemates were concentrating too much on food and were being wasteful with the food in the House.

Nigerian lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu is the host for the reality series which will run for 78 days.