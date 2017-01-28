Originality Brings About Longevity – J Martins

In this interview with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, Martins Okechukwu Joshua Kalu aka J. Martins, one of the best Nigerian musicians, singer, songwriter and producer has continued to churn out hit songs to Nigerians. The artiste, who just released a new song titled ‘Ring the bell’, is best known for his song “Oyoyo” “Jupa” and “Good Or Bad.” J. Martins is also known to have featured in the song by P-Square, “E No Easy”. He has also featured Phyno, YCEE, Fally Ipupa, DJ Arafat, Koffi Olomide, Timaya.

Who is J Martins?

I was born on September 29, 1977, in Onitsha, Anambra State of Nigeria, I hail from Ohafia in Abia State, East of Nigeria. Just like many artists that started from the church choir, my choir-master- mother influenced my music career while I was young. I travelled with my mother a lot when I was younger, I was thus exposed to choirs from different churches, and while passing through my primary, secondary and tertiary education. I learnt to play several musical instruments. I hold two degrees in Mass communication and business administration from two different higher institutions in Enugu State. I worked with several top Nigerian and African artists such as PSquare, Timaya, Waje and Fali Ipupa from Congo.

Tell us about your songs

I have several popular songs to my credit, these include Good or bad feat. PSquare, Jupa remix feat. Fali Ipupa from Congo, Good tym, Kele Papa, Oyoyo, Believe, Iva,Change, Tonight, Chameleon, Kudi, and So fly remix. Right now, I am putting finishing touches to my new 10 -tracker album that will be released any moment soon.

As one of the pioneers of refined highlife, how has it been?

It’s been good, it paid off well; I don’t think I am one of those that changed highlife but if that is what’s being said about me, then I am happy and grateful about it. At least it shows that someone is somewhere taking note of what is going on in the entertainment industry. Also, seeing the fact that for every direction I take, other artistes, both the big and small try to tow the same line, it is wonderful. For example, I remember when I worked with Fali Pupa in 2010, before I knew it; I had such collaborations with Flavour, 2 Face, D’Banj and a couple of other people I know. Also, after I worked with Cabo Snoop, every other artiste followed, and now also after I worked with Arafat on Touching Body. Iyanya has recorded with him and shot a video as well; Davido, Bracket, Yemi Alade who, I was told is also trying to record something with him and a host of other artistes. Does this make me sad? No, that’s what music is all about. My happiness is that when I sit down and I think about what the future will be and my next step, once I take that way everyone follows. Now, everyone is looking for French artistes to work with, it makes me happy. It’s always good to be a leader, try to lead in a direction and also make it a standard. If you notice, I am not a noisy person, I am just on my lane and I am not fighting with anybody, I am just in that zone and I take my time to do what I want to do and make sure that my fans and everyone is happy. I allow my singles come one at a time, the last time I released a song was 2011. I’m dropping another one next year because it will be my 10th year as a performing artiste, so I have a legendary album coming up.

How do you think the entertainment industry can be changed or made better because some just dive into it for money?

I think that stigma is already there; just like in politics we have those who go into it only for monetary reasons and walk away because they don’t have the people’s interest at heart in the first place. We find such in every sector. Some people go to work because of their selfish interests. For me, the first thing I ask any young person that seeks for my advice is: Why do you want to be an artiste, is it for the women, money or fame? If you are there for these three reasons you will become huge but the problem is that such a person wouldn’t stay long, the person would fade; because if it’s for the women, the same women whom you’re dying for, have already had a lot of artistes try them out, so you’ll just become a bandwagon that’s following them. If you want to do music for the love of it, every other thing will align naturally and that wouldn’t affect you. So for me, definition of why music is being picked as a career has to be determined. Most of us went to school and some of us didn’t. For every young person, you must define originality for yourself and what you want. From every field that is chosen, learning from previous achievers and failures, learn from them both. Learn the reason why you should not fail and the reasons they failed so you can learn from their mistakes.

What should the public expect from you?

Of course, new music and videos! My latest, ‘Ring the bell’ is enjoying massive airplay everywhere. I have Touching Body and Faro Faro which I released back then.

Any message for your fans?

Yeah! Always be yourself, join hands in renewing Nigeria. We have heard the saying severally that our fathers have failed us, we can’t keep saying that, we can rebuild ourselves and work on it. Be the change that will effect the change, start the correction by yourself. It’s not all about government.

Are you also thinking of going into politics?

I don’t know for now … till that time

How has all that exposure changed you?

It hasn’t changed my cool, calm personality. Rather, it’s shown me another side to life -being able to interact with different people across different cultures and races because I sing.

How did you cross over from gospel to contemporary songs that you sing and produce today?

The kind of artistes you produce determines your kind of production. All these genres of music you see today have been there. My father introduced me to many of them because he’s well travelled. And each time he came back, he brought all sorts. When he gets back in the cool of the day, he takes a shower and while he’s waiting for his meal, he listens to music. So, I got exposed to all of them and that’s why I love all genres of music.

I understudied them and kept them to myself knowing that no knowledge is a waste. I knew that at some point in life, they would be useful.

What is your take on the recent happenings in the country?

I believe Nigerians are not really happy with the situation in the country. There is hunger in the land. Our elites should rise up and do what the people elected them for. We can’t continue like this. Even if some of us are privileged, what about those who can’t afford even a square meal? The president should listen to the cries of the people and stop listening to those who will spoil this administration.