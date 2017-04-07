BBNaija: Who Wins N25m Prize On Sunday?

The die is cast and the stage is set for the winner of Big Brother Naija to be crowned. The clamour for the highest votes started at the beginning of the week. After eleven weeks, BBNaija will be coming to an end on Sunday, April 9 on DSTV 198 and Gotv Channel 29. The question on the mind of millions of viewers across Africa are, who will be the ultimate winner of Big Brother Naija?

The show will witness the splendid performances of iconic Tuface Idibia, dazzling , Tiwa Savage and ‘Mad Over You’ crooner, Runtown for the 2-hour show.

All the housemates are quite popular as their various teams vigorously canvass for support deploying different strategies, all in a bid to garner the highest votes and thus go home with the cash prize, twenty-five million naira and a SUV car. Already entertainers and their spouses are already divided over who they want to win .

So who will be the winner come Sunday? Will it be Efe who has a lot of entertainers routing for him just like TBoss who has suddenly become stronger overcoming various evictions, or Debbie-Rise or Bisola who has been a favourite for the larger part of the reality show?

The payporte, Konga, Indomie noddles, Minimi chinchin sponsored has entertained Africans and created different twists and turns with some asking the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission NBC to ban it in Nigeria. The show anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu began with 14 housemates namely Miyonse, Soma, Coco Ice, (fake housemates-Ese, Jon), Gifty, Uriel, Kemen, ThinTallTony, Bassey, Bally and they all got evicted after the second week in the order they were listed here remaining five (one man five ladies).