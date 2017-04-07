Wizkid, Drake Drops ‘Come Closer’

After the long wait and wide speculations, Nigerian music export and Starboy Worldwide act, Wizkid shares the official version of his Drake assisted number dubbed “Come Closer”.

The dancehall inspired track which premiered on OVO Sound Radio on Apple Music was reportedly leaked as “Hush Up The Silence“.

Wizkid and Drake have displayed an amazing chemistry in the past especially on the Canadian rapper’s mega hit single, “One Dance” off his chart-topping “Views” album.

The Daddy Yo crooner’s Twitter handle (@wizkidayo) is currently buzzing at the moment.

