Okobo: X-Raying The Bane Of A Mining Community

Like most rural communities in Nigeria, Okobo probably only existed on the map until coal was discovered underneath its soil. Situated in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, Okobo is blessed with huge coal deposits and other mineral resources. It shares boundary with Itobe, another impoverished community in Ofu Local Government Area, which is the proposed site for the Coal-fired Power Plant that is expected to produce 1,200 megawatts of electricity, to add to the 4,500 megawatts that is currently being generated in Nigeria.

Upon the discovery of coal in the community in 2011, ETA Zuma company was given licence by the federal government to extract the minerals. The coal is been transported in large trucks to the Coal-fired plant in Itobe for power generation. Okobo has a landmass of about 1200 square kilometers, and can be accessed through the Ankpa-Enjema road, from Lokoja.

Prior to the commencement of the mining, a Community Development Agreement (CDA) was reached between the community and the company, and the pre-mining surveys such as Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) were carried out, consequent upon which the deal was sealed. Part of the conditions in the agreement was that the company would help provide the community with certain social amenities including portable drinking water, roads, electricity, schools, and healthcare services. The company also promised not to constitute any nuisance to its host community.

The people of the community celebrated the arrival of the company because they expected that the company’s presence would trigger rapid development in their locality and bring to them the much talked-about civilization; and as the community teemed with unemployed youths, there were also great hopes that the company would engage the youths in its activities, so that they could be gainfully employed.

On the part of the women, they looked forward to a boost in their petty trade as they hoped that workers on the mining site would patronize their farm produce and food items which hitherto were cheaply sold at the community markets. To say that the different classes of people in the community were highly expectant, would be an understatement. The people practically turned all their hope to the company, and looked forward to better days of productive dealings with the company.

But alas! The very obverse of all that they had hoped for was what they eventually got. Prior to the company’s arrival, the people depended on their rivers and streams for water. But today, they have lost all their water sources as the company’s activities have led to the pollution of all their water bodies. Surface mining, which is the type been carried out in Okobo, employs great use of water. Waste water from the mining pit find its way into the community’s stream and contaminate it. Water samples from the rivers were tested and found to contain harmful quantities of iron and other heavy metals (such as lead and zinc). The water acidity level has been found to be toxic to both human and aquatic life.

The company has not made enough effort to supply the people with ample water, prompting them to buy the popular ‘pure water’ from water vendors for drinking. The women and children are compelled to trek long distances to source for water for domestic use. Those who cannot trek the long distances usually queue up for long hours to get water from an overhead water tank at the only school provided by the mining company.

The pollution that has ravaged the community is not limited to that of its water bodies alone. The air in Okobo has been found to contain a high amount of dust, owing to the excavation and transportation of mined coal within the environment. Surveys and tests have proved that the air in Okobo is saturated with coal dust which if inhaled over a certain period of time, can cause serious respiratory infections like asthma, bronchitis and black lung disease.

And too, the people of the community have complained and are still complaining about the high decibels of noise that is been let out by mining activities. The vibrations caused by explosions, excavations and movements of heavy equipment on the mining site have resulted in the cracking of the walls of their weak houses and the collapsing of the only school building in the community, and as a result of which a child was killed. The company is yet to make any official statement on the incident, or compensate the family of the deceased for their loss.

The company, having been pressurized by the community to replace the ruined school building, constructed only a single 3-classroom building, even though it (the company) was aware that the community needed more than that. Because of insufficient classrooms, pupils of different levels (e.g. primary 3 and primary 4) are made to share a classroom. As part of its corporate social responsibility, the company releases a paltry sum of 100,000 naira every month to the school management, for the running of the school.

As regards healthcare, the Okobo community has only four public primary healthcare facilities which are grossly understaffed and ill-equipped. The people depend more on the private medical facilities within their locality, and pay exorbitant sums of money to access medication for some diseases like malaria, typhoid respiratory infections, urinary schistosomiasis, diarrhoea and food poisoning which are prevalent in their locality.

The ETA Zuma Company set up a medical facility in Okobo to which the community has no access. There are no laboratories in the community where tests and check-ups can be performed; therefore, the treatment of patients is based on intelligent guesses. When immunization vaccines and drugs are brought to the community, they soon get compromised for lack of power supply.

The highest number of workers in one of the best public healthcare facilities visited in Okobo is 10, including the nurses, auxiliary nurses, cleaners, and clinic assistants. No doctor was seen there. This handful of medical staff is responsible for attending to an average of 236 cases every month. To chronicle down the lapses in the delivery of primary and secondary healthcare services to the Okobo people is no mean feat because the lapses are legion. There seems not to be any single healthcare package that is adequate and fully functional in the community.

As a rural community, Okobo stands in need of the gamut of welfare packages. They community is worse now than it was before the company came in. The people expected the presence of the company to either improve their lot or not tamper with or distort their system. But as it stands now, the company’s presence in the community has resulted in the community’s worst bane. A major challenge that has beset the Okobo people for a long time now is the failure of both the federal and state governments to prevail upon the company to facilitate the community’s relocation to a safer settlement, since the activities of the company are inconveniencing them.

In the course of setting up the mining site, members of the community were persuaded to relinquish ownership of their lands to the company in exchange for certain benefits. Many of the land owners who were wooed with promises such as scholarships for the students of the community and a 10 percent employment quota in the company, are now disgruntled and are calling on all relevant authorities to come to their aid in getting back their lands, since the company has failed to make good its promises. The company has unapologetically reneged on its promises to the community and breached the agreement it entered with the Okobo people.

Out of the teeming population of young people in Okobo, only 14 were offered jobs at the mining site, and these few persons were forbidden by the company from interacting too closely with their relatives. During a visit to the community, it was observed that the turn out of youths at the town hall meeting was very low.

The elders claimed that most of the youths preferred to stay away from community meetings to avoid the risk of been caught by the company’s prying eyes. There were youths who simply avoided their relatives and desisted from communal dealings for the purpose of expressing their solidarity with the company, with the hope that the company’s spies would notice them and present them before the company’s management for employment.

A major bone of contention between the company and the community is that the terms and conditions for the acquisition of lands by the company were not properly explained to the people who are mostly illiterate peasants. Some members of the community are claiming that unknown persons entered into agreement with the company on their behalf, and that they never accepted some of the terms that were contained in the memorandum of understanding.

Now, the company is already in possession of the land, and has planted security guards around it, to ward off any intruder. The company staff are now harvesting the economic crops from the land, and are selling them to the people who happen to be the actual owners of the crops.

There have been several calls on both the federal and state governments to wade into this brewing crisis, and nip it in the bud before it degenerates into the kind that characterize the Niger-Delta region of the country.

Global Rights, a non-governmental organization that advocates for the protection of the rights of rural dwellers (particularly the mining communities) and the less-privileged, has been in the vanguard of the fight for the compensation and resettlement of the Okobo and Itobe communities. It recently led a high-powered delegation to Kogi State on a study tour. Among the delegates were Mr. Yakubu Gabriel, who represented the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Lanre Akinsola who is the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Policy and Legal Matters and who represented the minister, some high government officials from Kogi State, members of the civil society, and members of the press.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Rose Oshikoya, was present at an interactive session with the delegates, to brief them on the state government’s intervention programmes, and how it intends to tackle the anomalies in the state’s mining sector.

During a courtesy call at the palace of the traditional ruler of Enjema, His Royal Highness, Onu Enjema (Adoga), under whose jurisdiction the Okobo Community falls, the royal father stressed the inconveniences and nuisance that the company has constituted to the community since it commenced its mining activities. He went on to narrate the sad story of Mr. Idris Ibrahim, the community youth leader who was attacked by hoodlums suspected to have been sent by the company, for always opposing the company’s indiscriminate activities and speaking up for the people. Idris was reported to have lost an eye from a gunshot injury.

The royal father added that Idris’s assailants were arrested and kept behind bars pending legal actions, but were released from detention by the company, without any consultations with the community elders. He thanked Global Rights for coming to the rescue of the helpless people, and beseeched the organization to help the community in bringing to book Idris’s assailants.

Speaking on behalf of Global Rights, Miss Tsema Okoye expressed the organization’s concern over the tortuous experiences that the people had undergone in the hand of the company, and promised to aid the community in instituting legal actions against Idris’s detractors. She avowedly expressed the organization’s unalloyed support for the community’s pursuit of getting back their fundamental rights.

Coal is a major raw material for the generation of power, but it is non-renewable and does not fall under the category of acceptable sources of power prescribed by the United Nations, because of its high carbon content, which in the combustible state, causes depletion of the ozone layer in the atmosphere, and consequently, global warming.

While the international community is advocating for the generation and use of renewable energy such as solar, hydro, wind and geothermal, Nigeria is commencing its own use of coal for energy generation, without taking into due consideration, the long term disadvantages of the practice. What is happening in Okobo presently is what is being experienced by even the ‘so called’ developed countries that still depend on coal for energy. The use of coal for energy generation is actually more expensive than it seems to be cost effective. The number of lives that are lost to the effects of coal mining and burning on an annual basis, is quite alarming.

The importance of power in today’s world cannot be over-emphasized, and its relevance to the vagaries of our evolving world is not debatable. But the big question becomes, “If power must be generated, then at what cost?”