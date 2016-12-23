Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

What began as a mere appending of signatures to a Memorandum of Understanding between the governors of Kebbi and Lagos states, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Akinwunmi Ambode, about nine months ago, yesterday, yielded the much anticipated dividend as the commodity the governors jointly agreed to produce became available to Nigerians in Lagos State.

It was launched by both governors on Wednesday and billed to be sold to the public at N12,000 per 50kg bag while the sale of the commodity began yesterday at

10 designated areas in Lagos State that were advertised by the government.

It was gathered that the 25kg and 10kg will sell for N6,000 and N2,500 respectively.

Ambode, on Wednesday, described the launch of the rice as historic, stressing that the MoU signed between Lagos and Kebbi in March 2016 had started yielding fruitful results.

He added that “we signed an MoU in March 2016 with an understanding that, being proudly Nigerians, we want to come out with what will be made in Nigeria and what is good for Nigerians.”

Buttressing Ambode’s point, Governor Bagudu recalled that the idea of cultivating and milling rice locally began 16 months ago during the National Executive Council meeting in Abuja when he entered into a discussion with Ambode for a joint partnership for the production of rice in view of what was happening in the country.

“Since then, we have been working assiduously on this after we signed the MoU, ” he stated.

Ambode corroborated him, saying: “We took all that President Muhammadu Buhari said on the need for us to grow our food and we decided that we would prove a point.”

According to him, the Lake Rice, grown and milled in Nigeria, is of extreme high quality that marks it out from Ofada rice and the imported rice being sold in the country.

“We want to show our people that Lake Rice is the way to go.The major difference between Lake Rice and imported rice is that imported rice has a minimum storage capacity of five and and six years but Lake Rice is fresh,” he explained.

The governor further revealed that the state would expand its rice mill as it had the largest consumption market in Nigeria.

Ambode said interested buyers would need to get ticket to pay for a bag of rice in the bank before going to any of the locations for collection, adding that this was done to allow the rice to go round and for everyone to have access to it.

“We want to ensure that this rice goes to everybody. You cannot buy twice,” he said.

Governor Bagudu gave the assurance that the product would stand any integrity test in Nigeria.

“Lake Rice is of high quality. I am proud of this joint venture but we can do more; we are glad that we are launching this commodity today,” he said.

Lagosians Storm Sales Locations To Purchase Lake Rice

Meanwhile, following the launch of Lake Rice by Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday, Lagos residents yesterday stormed the various sales’ centres across the state in large numbers to scramble for the product.

LEADERSHIP Friday checks in Ikeja Grammar School in Bolade, Oshodi and other selling points for the sale of the Lake Rice showed that there was initial confusion on how to go about buying the product.

One of the buyers who gave her name as Risi said, “We didn’t get the procedure for purchasing the rice on time and the people assigned to sell to buyers were just two in this designation. So, there was confusion because the number of people that came to buy the rice were very many. It is either you pay with your POS or go to the bank to pay, get your teller and once it is verified, they give you the bag of rice.”

Buyers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium complained of late arrival of the commodity, but it was eventually sold in the afternoon. They urged the government to sustain the sale of the rice beyond the yuletide season.

Our correspondent observed that the commodity was available for sale, with people queuing in an orderly manner and waiting for their turn to buy the rice sold at a reduced price of N12,000 for 50kg, N6000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg.

Another resident in Osodi area of the state, Alanran Muyideen Kehinde, told journalists that he was glad to be among the first people to purchase the product, urging Lagosians to patronise Lake Rice as a means of encouraging local production of rice.

“I have just bought Lake Rice and feel very happy, I feel encouraged.

I also thank the state government for giving us the opportunity because when we go outside, we know the cost of rice.

“We thank the Lagos State Governor for this opportunity and we hope that more would be made available so that the process of purchasing would be easier.

“With the issue of plastic rice flooding the market, this is a safer option because we can trust the source.”

Another resident, Mrs. Alebiousu Olufunmilayo said the cost of the Lake Rice was pocket friendly, saying “I will like to tell Lagosians that this is for real. If they get to any of the centres, they should queue orderly and they will get the rice.”

At Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba, residents were seen queuing orderly to buy the commodity at government approved prices.

Commenting on the sale of the product, Mrs. Alabi Aminat said the development was a thing of joy, as there was no discrimination of any sort in the sale of the commodity.

She said, “I got here this morning and I was told I could pay through the POS and I did. The process was free and fair and the most commendable aspect is that the people in charge of selling the rice are not particular about whether you work with Lagos State Government or you belong to any tribe or creed, as long as you are a resident of the state, you are entitled to buy.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ambode on Food Security, Ganiyu Okanlawon Sanni, said there was no need to scramble for the product, saying the Lake Rice was available in large quantity.

He said sales will continue in Lagos East Senatorial District, Sanni at Odogunyan Farm Service Centre in Ikorodu; Temu Farm Service Centre in Epe; Naforiji Town Hall in Eredo; Magbon Alade School in Ibeju and SUBEB Premises in Maryland.

In Lagos West, the Special Adviser to the governor said the rice would be available for sale at LSADA Farm Service Centre, Oko-Baba in Agege; LAISA in Ojo; Coconut House in Mowo; Farm Service Centre, Marina in Badagry and Ikeja Grammar School in Oshodi.

According to him, in Lagos Central, the rice would be available for sale at Agric Area Office in Ajah; LASTMA Works Yard in Adeniji/Freeman, Lagos Island; Alakoto Senior High School, Tolu in Ajegunle; Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba.