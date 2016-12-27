Outsourcing As Tonic For Economic Diversification

It is a known fact that Nigeria’s economy is facing challenges, and all efforts, both by government activities and the private sector, are geared towards reversing the negative growth. So it is only apt and imperative for countries to adopt tried, tested and certified efforts such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) which require significantly less capital investment, technological requirements and entry barriers that would engender such massive economic and social benefits.

BPO is the type of outsourcing where organizations contract out the non-core processes of their business to other organizations, leaving them to concentrate on their core mandate to remain in business.

Outsourcing arose as a management tool out of a compelling need for organisations to be more productive, focusing more on their core businesses, becoming more competitive and more profitable.

Today, global BPO industry represents a whopping $2 trillion market that is growing at more than 30 percent per annum, with India taking the lead as the global leading of the off-shoring market, a position, stakeholders believe, Nigeria can attain if outsourcing is given the required focus and right enabling environment to grow and develop.

Speaking at the fourth Nigeria International Outsourcing Conference with the theme, “Outsourcing, a catalyst for change in Nigeria”, organised by the Nigeria Association of Information Technology Enabled Outsourcing Companies (NAITEOC) in Abuja, the Minister of Communication Technology, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to the Information Technology Outsourcing Policy.

He said: “The government is committed to the objectives of delivering value for money and furthering the development of a vibrant, qualitative, efficient and highly productive indigenous information technology industry. The national outsourcing policy and direction has been greatly enhanced by the implementation process of government information technology outsourcing initiative.”

The minister described the conference as a medium to showcase the benefits of outsourcing, not just to the economy and the nation as a whole, but also to the companies that stand to benefit from the creation of an outsourcing culture.

“This conference is geared towards showcasing the potentials of the Nigeria BPO/KPO industry to international community as well as domestic audience and also to further enable the socio-economic rejuvenation of Nigeria through the creation of new businesses and “demand driven” and sustainable jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country,” he stated.

Shittu further said the conference also seeks to sensitise both the public and the private sector on the concept of outsourcing and how best to position Nigeria as an offshoring destination of choice for organisations all over the world seeking to outsource their backend operations such as contract centre operations, data management services, software development and help desk.

Delivering a paper “Why BPO matters”, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim, said an effectively harnessed BPO industry “portends economic, political and social benefits including but not limited to: helping to redirect energy and personnel into core business of the organization and relieves management of day-to-day process procurement and disbursement challenges; improves efficiencies through economies of scale; reduces the risk of technology obsolesce, amongst others.”

According to the NITDA boss, success in BPO activities and systems do have some critical success factors: skillsets, dependable legal systems where external companies can get assurance of seeking and obtaining redress should issues arise while conducting business, security and general factors of ease of doing business. Others, he said, included the population, communication infrastructure, cost of labour and most importantly a concerted effort at coordinating these activities in a manner that realizes the superficial objective.

He noted that NITDA’s role in the BPO is midwifing the outsourcing industry for effectiveness is one of agency’s core mandates, saying a significant objective of the National ICT Policy in this respect is to facilitate the diversification of the national economy through the development of a vibrant outsourcing sector, including developing an export-oriented ICT product and service delivery industry.

“In a bid to realizing this, NITDA, having inherited the implementation of the National Outsourcing Policy, has put some structures and procedures in place. Topmost on this are the establishment of capacity building exercises, regulation and certification of BPO academies,” he added.

He reiterated that BPO activities had the potent and promise to contribute to pulling Nigeria out of the current challenges, pointing out that with articulate planning and coordination by government, and effective participation by ITECs, significant progress could be made for Nigeria to share from the billions of dollars in the global outsourcing business.

He added, “With technology trends and other external factors shaping the industry, it is a hallowed expectation that thorough research be conducted to shape our interventions and determine what cardinal roles and strategies to adopt in order to be relevant and continually benefit from this global phenomenon. In this respect, the outsourcing unit of the Department of Software and Outsourcing would embark upon focused research to bring about industry trends that shape participation for Nigeria.”

Speaking to journalists, the chairman of NAITEOC, David Onu, said the workshop aimed to create awareness about information technology and business process outsourcing industry as a way to diversify the economy, describing it as a sector which is intellectually driven and low in terms of investment of capital and infrastructure.

He said: “The Nigerian outsourcing industry is an industry with immense potentials for economic growth and development. The advantages that abound in this sector cannot be over-emphasized as a vibrant outsourcing sector. It is an industry that can bolster the socio-economic revitalisation of Nigeria most especially at this time when the government seeks to diversify the nation’s economy into other sectors.”