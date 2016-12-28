Flaws In The Implementation Of Social Investment Project (N Power) And Other Issues

Mr President Sir, We write this letter Your Excellency, with the utmost respect on the platform of Kano Leadership Enlightenment and Advocacy for Development Initiative (Kano LEADS) to draw Your attention to the serious and glaring flaws in the implementation of the first of your social investment programs (N-Power), particularly as it affects Kano, the State that is universally known as your primary political home base.

The N-Power program is one of the laudable initiatives of your Administration established to achieve two important goals.

Firstly, it seeks to provide jobs, on a short term basis, to the teeming youths who look up to you to alleviate their suffering, their idleness and economic hardships and in the end prepare them fully for the labour market.

Secondly, it is envisaged that the N-Power scheme will additionally reduce the teacher deficit in our educational institutions as majority of the participants of the scheme will be deployed as teachers in our schools.

Indeed the Federal Government has clearly stated that the scheme is a Social Investment Program/Project initiated “to reduce youth unemployment by providing young graduates and non-graduates with skills, tools and livelihood to enable them advance from unemployment, to employment, entrepreneurship and innovation”.

It is envisaged that out of the 200,000 participants slated for the first phase of the scheme 150,000 of the graduates will teach, 30,000 will work in the agricultural sector and 20,000 in healthcare delivery.

Mr President Sir, we need to bring to your attention that no sooner did the project come into fruition, the politics of resource allocation began to undermine the very objective of establishing the scheme.

You might have seen several newspaper articles highlighting the many flaws in the implementation of the scheme. Indeed, recently the Kano State House of Assembly made a very decisive resolution highlighting its concern over the allocative principles utilized in deciding who gets what from the scheme. As it stands now, for instance, from the pioneer 200,000 beneficiaries the result in some selected states is as follows:

Lagos, 11,754

Oyo, 11,249

Osun, 10,041

Rivers, 13,166

Kano, 4,962

Zamfara, 2,483

Sokoto, 2,246

Clearly, this distribution begs for the type of criteria used in making this sloppy job. Kano state with its enormous population, the highest in the country, coupled with dearth of teachers has every reason to cry over this unfair deal.

Your Excellency, we are informed that it was the office charged with managing the program that unilaterally decided that the distribution should not be need-based but rather on a proportion of number of applicants from each state.

Regardless of this, Kano was grossly shortchanged, in view of the fact that the figure it was allocated is nowhere near the said 40% of its applicants. To buttress this obvious anomaly in the skewed allocations, one state alone has more shares than four states put together, including Kano. Surprisingly, states with lesser population and a lot lesser level of teacher need than Kano have these allocations: Oyo 11,294, Osun 10,041, Lagos 11,754 and even Rivers 13,166.

In addition as if to compound matters, residency and not indigeneship was said to be the prime basis for the selection of allotted participants; a format created by the Office of the Vice President in the name of administrative expediency, disregarding accepted principles of Federal Character and Population which were clearly jettisoned. Mr President Sir, how fair is this deal?

With all these, if indeed the N-Power is meant to address poverty, then Kano was most inadequately treated in this case.

It is common knowledge that Kano, full of hope played a most decisive role, in its support for this Government. But the sad commentary today is that Kano suffers the debilitating negative effects of Nigeria’s worsening human development indices.

Kano is ranked the 27th in terms of pervasive national poverty, with 76.4% of its population living well below the poverty line, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The figure of the actual number of people living in absolute poverty amounts to 13.75 million in Kano, why should any poverty reduction programme consciously disregard this figure?

In addition to the foregoing, other aspects of the no doubt laudable Federal Government Social Investment Programme (SIP) are clearly loaded against this densely populated state. The Conditional Cash Transfer, targeting “poorest households” of over one million Households through World Bank support has not factored Kano into its pilot scheme.

Yet Kano is of the rock bottom poorest states of Nigeria today. Equally the school feeding aspect of the intervention program, which is said to target 5.5 million primary school pupils in its pilot scheme has equally ignored Kano, despite the noble pioneering engagement of the State in feeding school pupils to encourage enrolment.

Your Excellency Sir, when we voted for CHANGE during the last election, we voted for a fair, equitable and credible system which is the bedrock of your political agenda throughout your political life.

It is therefore paradoxical to see our teeming youths who defied rain and excessive heat to come out to vote and protect their votes, now literally sidelined in a project billed to assist them. Sir, things should not have been allowed to happen that way and must not be allowed to continue that way.

In essence Mr President Sir, it is our view that while we remain hopeful that you will deliver credibly on the cardinal principles of equity, justice and fair play, we shall always continue to proffer needed advise and suggestions to you.

In this context Mr President Sir, your Administration we believe should take into consideration these important issues for Kano to have a fair deal in the scheme of things in this our great Federation. For fairness for all, Justice in all matters must be done fairly and equitably and be seen to have been so done.

Your primary service is to the People of Nigeria regardless of their social and geographic identities. In this respect highly populated States like Kano should be singled out for support in the event of any programme targeted at the Nigerian people, especially the poor. Failure to do so, will only result in an unfair and ineffectual impact of this or indeed any other social investment scheme. Additionally, Kano has been and continues to be the nerve centre of business and major social activities of the North. Many a-times the state remains one large IDP camp for any upheaval and social and political disruptions in the Region. This gives rise to the continuous growth of its population especially, children and youth. The State therefore needs Special Federal Consideration to continue to bear the burden of this enormous responsibility.

Kano deserves nothing less than special consideration for a people-oriented poverty reduction scheme to be championed by our President as urgently as possible.

Mr President Sir, Kano is part of the underdeveloped Northern Economy; as widespread poverty, unemployment and idleness have been sources of continuous challenges, giving rise to insecurity, youth vagrancy, drug addiction and other social vices. When Kano sneezes, no doubt, the rest of the Region catches cold.

In this respect, so long as nothing special is done to curtail these major problems, the North will remain the back waters of the Federal Republic and Kano its Flag House.

Your Excellency Sir, in view of the foregoing we humbly and most respectfully pray for a comprehensive review of the N-Power Project and a well deserved special federal support project for Kano.

Please, Mr President Sir, do accept the assurances of our highest esteem and maximal support while we continue to pray for your continued good health and Allah’s guidance in the discharge of the onerous task of putting this country aright.

– Dankani and Sufi are the Chairperson, Kano Leads Initiative and Chairman, Kano Leads, Abuja Chapter, respectively.