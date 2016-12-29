Extension Officers Key To Agricultural Revolution – Ezra

Prof Ezra B. Amans is the deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. In this interview with Makinde Oluwarotimi, he speaks on the challenges bedevilling the department of Agriculture, ABU, and some of its laudable achievements among other things.

What are some of the challenges of the Department of Agriculture in ABU?

ABU, with all its affiliate institutions and departments, is basically a training institution. Its main purpose is to train students in various disciplines that the university represents, which is very wide. Concerning Agriculture, ABU is very much endowed with institutions in that sector. In Agriculture, we have two major components- livestock, which deals with animals and the crop component. Also, you can include fishery, and others. But in ABU, the first two are ably represented. ABU is proud to have one of its largest complexes in charge of Agriculture. We have two faculties, Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine. We have four institutes, three of which are directly funded by the ministry of Agriculture. We have the National Agricultural Extension and Resource Liaison Services (NAERLS), the Institute For Agricultural Research (IAR), National Livestock Research Institute (NAPRI) and also the Directorate of Agricultural Colleges. All these four are up and doing in research and training. The two major challenges they are experiencing, since it is majorly research, have to do with facilities and funding. The institutes are faced with insufficient funds to do what they intend to do. But within the limited resources, they have been able to achieve much. Facilities, referring to the capacity to make the result of their various innovations relevant to the end-users. But the proud part of it is that we have qualified staff and the institutions in place. All they need is support from government and assistance in taking the technology generated to where they will be more useful.

This present administration has decided to diversify into Agriculture. What is your view about its manner and approach of doing this?

The present administration has made diversification into Agriculture as one of its primary focus, which is a good thing. The president has narrowed everything down to two areas where he knows that we have the resources, one of which is Agriculture. Agriculture represents an area that is very simple and complex at the same time. It is an area of the economy that is very simple, but requires a lot of patience to understand and maximise it to the full. In all the aspects of the economy, technology and whatever that God has given to humans, Agriculture is the only one. For example, in manufacturing, the equipment are not yours, you have to create them. It is a technology that is foreign. You have to learn and know how to use it and so on, it takes time and money. But Agriculture is not like that, it does not involve that kind of worry or various levels of technology, or learning because God has already given it to human beings as their primary source of meeting their needs. Once He created man, He created an environment from which he is supposed to feed, provide shelter and clothing for himself. The technology we have added into it is as a result of the changing times. There is no difference between the primitive farmer and the farmers of today. The primitive farmer has to collect seeds, put them in the soil. He has to protect that growing plant from enemies; and then he has to harvest and make use of them. That is exactly the same thing we have been doing, the only difference is improving on how to do it. So if 90 percent of our population is into farming, why are we not getting it right? It is because we are looking outside to how people are doing it elsewhere. In every village, there is a farmer growing livestock or crops, look at what he is doing and advise him on how to improve on it. When he applies it and sees that what you told him to do increased his level of production, you don’t need to bother him about anything, he has adopted a way to improve his performance.

Someone said the government allocated N92 million naira for Agriculture that is it going to be enough? It’s okay, it is not the amount but what you want to use the money for, and how. Agriculture is a profession that is simple to handle, if we do the right thing. A farmer can have better results if he comes in contact with the right advisers who are properly educated and versed in that area. There is no need to spend so much importing machines like harvesters and others, which have not been useful, when all we need is application of the right information that will yield productive results.

Meanwhile, no state government is managing extension. The ADPs have all collapsed. There are no workers or advisers in villages to render knowledgeable advice. Instead, the extension officers are bombarded with questions like- “where is our fertiliser”, where is our tractor”? No, that is not the business of the extension officers. Instead, let these things be in the market and let the farmer go and buy it. No one will say that though Panadol is a cure for headache, it is only available at certain periods. No, it is always available. Anytime you need it, you know where it is, you just need to go and get it.

If the fertilisers are made available in the market, what about the affordability?

In the September 15th edition of the Daily Trust, the minister of Agriculture was said to have mentioned that NPK 15-15-15 is not good for our soils. He also said that the ministry is trying to have a Blending Plant for fertiliser in each of the states, 36 blending plants, one in each state to blend the kind of fertiliser that will be suitable for the state. I felt so saddened for two reasons. Firstly, fertiliser is just a way of enhancing the quality of the soil. For example, you can’t keep on taking Panadol if you have no reason for it. What you need to maintain the quality of your life is food. There are certain practices you do to maintain the quality of your soil, to make sure your soil does not age quickly. You can’t just maintain the strength of your body by taking drugs only. Consider fertiliser as the drug for the soil. There are certain things you do to your body system to make sure that the system remains healthy beside the use of drugs. The extension workers’ business is primarily to advice on the best way to manage your crops and your soil. They will do it better.

Secondly, the time of planting normally coincides with the time you need money for everything. For example, your food would have finished by the time the next season comes. But what about harvest time? In other countries, the planning, procurement and input coincides with the time you have some resources. If that is there, not hampered by government policies, fertiliser will always be in the market. You go today and buy one bag, tomorrow, you buy another bag, planning for the next season, and they could do that. We need to allow the advisers, farm workers, the extension officers to do what they are supposed to do, things would improve much more. But meantime, no state government wants to maintain its extension workers. This is not happening in the Agricultural sector alone, but even in the medical sector. The health workers that are meant just to advise are not there, nobody looks at the value of these simple advice. Instead they wait until an epidemic comes up before they pump in money and then send people. No, there must be people in the communities to offer these simple messages and advice that will help us maintain what we have. NPK 15-15-15, according to my opinion, is the best. Although, I am an Agronomist, I am also a horticulturist. NPK 15-15-15 cannot be used to produce good yield of maize, agreed but what about Amaranthus (Aliefo), all those short duration versions? They don’t need high valued fertiliser, we use this NPK 15-15-15 for short seasoned crops, two months, or three weeks like Amaranthus (Aliefo). So by withdrawing this simple fertiliser, it means the vegetable grower will have problems. So, concerning affordability, there are so many things that most people cannot afford like health, food etc. But proper planning and advice from the extension officers will help. A farmer can plan to buy a bag of fertiliser by himself even if he has to make sacrifices, with proper planning and advice, he can do so at his own time and convenience, especially when he knows that it is the source of upkeep for his entire family, including himself. Even after doing that, he needs the help of a good adviser to advise him on the best way to utilise the fertiliser for maximum productivity. That is why extension officers are very vital. In our institutes, we have technology generators but no one to take the knowledge and the results of these technologies to the villages, the end-users. With the government investing N92 million into Agriculture, we need the proper advisers in order to make that investment worthwhile.

Tell us briefly about some of the achievements of the department of Agriculture, ABU.

In the crop sector, during the past few years, we emphasised on the use of high level farm technology. We decided to go down to what others were doing at the small scale level. What we are doing now is to concentrate on technologies for the small scale farmer. Presently, we have developed technologies for processing, extraction of oil, small scale tractors and in the area of crops, we have produced some varieties. When you look at Maize for example, if a farmer misses the main season, there are varieties that could fit into long season, short season, and even dry season. One time, Senegal, which is one of the leading countries in groundnut production, came to take a particular groundnut strain that we developed (Samnot 24) because it does better under less rainfall. In fact, that is the groundnut they have adopted.

Also, we have been able to develop a variety of beans that is resistant to infestation of insects like the marooka. Furtermore, in the area of poultry (livestock), we have been able to develop a special kind that has exceeded any kind of foreign poultry, the Wanapree Shikabrown. The quality of the eggs, chicks is much better and although they are improved, they withstand common diseases much better than the local breed.