2017: Nigerians Express High Expectations

As Nigerians welcome the New Year, SOLOMON AYADO (Abuja), YAHYA SARKI (Kebbi), HEMBADOON ORSAR (Makurdi), Abdullahi Olesin (Kwara), Tope Fayehun (Akure) writes on the expectations of Nigerians for the New Year

Nigerians, like others all over the world, will today step into the new year of 2017, with high hopes and expectations. The hope and expectations are coming against the backdrop of challenges which bedeviled the country in the preceding year as the country faced several problems including economic recession and insecurity. These issues formed part of those the citizens expect the government of the day to address with relentless effort and proffer solutions by evolving proactive measures to end, with a magic wand.

It is a fact that Nigerians faced very tough moments in the recent times hence the dwindling economy that affected the ability of some states to even discharge duties like payment of workers’ salaries. Among other things, the price of crude oil has also dropped unimaginably, and the level of insecurity continues to pose serious source of concern. If it is not bombings by the dastardly activities of Boko Haram, it is kidnapping or mindless blow-up of oil pipelines. The farmers are obviously not having a swell time of their farming activities either, as heinous activities of Herdsmen have killed scores and destroyed farmlands and produce.

A lot of persons are left to the sad imagination that if the government cannot quickly proffer urgent solutions to surmount the challenges, it would certainly degenerate into a state of anarchy where the citizenry may soon be forced to take laws into their hands.

Of course, the federal government has consistently declared of its effort to make life better and worth living for all and sundry. One thing that remains a source of worry is that the people are expecting magic to be performed hence the government is not readily matching its words with serious actions.

The whole of year 2016 was mostly regarded by Nigerians as a year of travails and pains. Life was not easy as many lost their lives due to unwarranted killings by the insurgents. Others were abducted, just as many lost their valuable property due to the general insecurity that took over the land, across the length and breadth.

As it is, stepping into a year is considered a blessing to most people as they are very expectant that the year will begin and flourish with bountiful blessings hence their firm believe that the federal government will not shy in its responsibility to make life better for the people.

But as Nigerians welcome the New Year, many people are optimistic that if the federal government can have the political will and would not play politics with the welfare of the people, surely, the several challenges faced by the country will be surmounted immediately.

A cross section of residents who spoke to our correspondent insisted that unless government ensures sincerity of purpose and move adroitly to unite Nigerians, progress and rapid development would continue to elude the nation.

According to respondents, the expectations of Nigerians from the federal government are very high. However, no one is sure whether the government would be quick to meeting up with the yearnings and aspirations of the people so as to end the general hardship.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, an Abuja based public affairs analyst, Terhemen Godson said insecurity and dwindling economy are the major issues bedeviling the rapid progress and unity of the country. While he said the government and its appointees are more concerned with fostering personal aggrandizement, he said the welfare of the people, security and lives and property should be the priority.

“In year 2017, we are expecting a lot from government because 2016 was a very difficult year. We want government and its appointees to shun pursuit of their selfish ambitions and concentrate on making life better by providing the basic amenities to the people. Security of lives and stability of the economy should be the major concern of government. This, Nigeria will be a better place for all,” he stated.

In Kebbi state, as the year 2016 had just come to an end, 2017 has set in quickly and with much to be expected. A cross section of the people are hoping that unlike in 2016, if the 2017 budget will be fully implemented and immediately, things will naturally improve.

Alh. Umar Yalli is a businessman who deals in recharge cards. He said that he expect the federal government to strength the private sector so that the economy will again rise.

According to Umar, if the federal government will empower small and medium scale enterprises, it will go a long way to revive the economy, reduce poverty and provide employment to many people especially the unemployed youth.

“A situation where the federal government releases money to states government to fund small and medium scale businesses through SMEDAN, was not yielding any fruitful results, but if the the federal government should deal directly with SMEDAN not through the states, and Non-Governmental Organizations ( NGOs) are employed to monitor the utilization of the disbursed funds, things will change.

Also, a Clergy with the Redeem Christian Church of God in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Pastor Yusuf Lakale want the federal government to cement the existing peaceful coexistence between the major religious groups in Nigeria.

‘’I think the best thing to wish is lasting peace for Nigeria because without peace, there will be no development, therefore, peace is paramount in our nation. So I want the federal government to continue to work for unity and security of Nigeria,” Lakale advised.

Spurring the federal government to intensify development effort, a Politician, Yakubu Abubakar Kamba who is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State on Political Affairs said the administration of President Buhari has achieved so much within a span of two years in spite of the dwindling economic situation.

… economy, security and sustained war on corruption tops expectations

Expectedly, scores of respondents who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday insisted that they expect government at all levels will take concerted efforts in repositioning the economy, consolidate on the gains recorded in combating threats to security and expand the scope of the war on corruption.

Other issues that featured prominently in the expectations of Nigerians for the New Year was the challenge of addressing youth unemployment.

“The president shoul focus on generating employment for Nigerians especially the youths and do more in the Agricultural sector in 2017. Buhari came at time when a barrel of crude oil is below 40 dollars but he has done a lot especially in fighting corruption. In 2017, we hope to see the economy more vibrant in agriculture and the teaming youths should get employment,” a member of Coalition of Civil Societies organisation, Babale Musa, said.

In Benue state, the reactions and expectations of the people are not different. They equally want the federal government to stabilize the economy and make life better for the teeming populace. They also want government to end the Herdsmen attacks on farmers.

A senior lecturer in the department of Mass communication, Benue State University Makurdi, Dr. Rodney Ciboh has urged the federal and state governments to increase budgetary allocation in key sectors of the economy like Education, Agriculture and the Health sectors which, he described as key in the existence of humans. He said the 2017 budget is not in any way different from that of 2016.

However, a business woman, Chiege Obasi called on the government to create an enabling environment that would allow business owners to also succeed by regulating prices of commodities to enhance buyer-seller relation to enable citizens enjoy fruits of their Labour.

While the Benue state Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) comrade Aondona Hembe-Kuhe is of the expectation that the federal and state governments should ensure total overhaul of the agricultural sector, he said if achieved, government will use the sector to diversify the economy by ensuring that it’s budget supersedes any other sectors of the economy.

Kuhe further admonished that government should fund commodity associations, create marketing boards as well as installed more Silos in the states and to the local government and ward levels for effective food preservation and storage to stem the tide of hunger.

But a professor of political science, Hassan Salihu, asked the federal government to adjust itself in the New Year in such a manner that will enable it to implement policies that will make life more meaningful to Nigerians.

Hassan, a former Dean, Faculty of Business and Social Sciences, University of Ilorin said “I expect all arms of government to work more closely in addressing the myriad of problems that are facing the nation.

“I also expect all presidential aides and cabinet members to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption.

“I also expect the federal government to communicate clearly the policy option it has and outcome of such policy to Nigerians to ensure that they key into the programme.

“I expect that government functionaries will make additional sacrifice in the New Year in order to bridge the obvious gap between them and the suffering masses of Nigeria”.

While commenting on his expectations from the government in this new year,the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Kwara state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi said it was for the federal government to stop its ‘selective’ fight against corruption

For the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, , the biggest expectation from the government in the new year is for it to consider the much talked about restructuring.

Speaking to our correspondent, Secretary-General, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa urged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to embark on restructuring of the country as recommended by the 2014 national confab in 2017.

“Our governments from time had been run on trial and error bias and occasionally make success. President Buhari has won the Sambisa war, we congratulate him but he still has to win peace in the country.

“Our view is that until we have enduring structures for our country to build upon as it is laid down the 2014 confab’s report, we won’t be able to have peace and progress and any achievement recorded is just by the way.

Also, the President of Ondo State Unification of Cherubim and Seraphim, Primate Ademisokun Turton, urged government to encourage more investors to the country in order to boost its economy.

Ademisokun appealed to the Buhari led administration to fight the war against corruption holistically and equally address the security agencies attitude on the highway particularly police.

However, the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) enjoined the central government to change its disposition and orientation towards equity and equality of appointments especially the key appointments in the defence and security sector to reflect the Federal Character principles.

“Nigerians expect that the implementation of strategic infrastructural projects are done in such a manner to ensure equity”, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the National Cordinator of HURIWA said.

“The economy is in comatose and very deep recession. Exchange rates are so unstable like quicksands thereby discouraging investments just as thousands of companies have packed up. Government must hire the best hands to redirect our economy away from depression” he noted.

Continuing, HURIWA urged the National Assembly, to in the New Year, reform the laws setting up Independent National Electoral Commission to make it truly independent and neutral.

All things said and done, as Nigerians heralds the New Year, the expectations of the people are that it will be better.