2016 Retrospects: The Push, The Pull And The Blend

As the world welcome 2017, in Nigeria, institutions and individuals are taking stock of gains and losses of the outgoing year, OMONU YAX-NELSON, examines some key happenings in 2016.

As the curtain fall on year 2016, analysts have continued to subject the year to intense analysis. While some concludes, it was an eventful year, others believe the year 2016 is nothing significantly different from the previous years. Yet, others say, it was a year full of comics, miseries and deceptions and gains.

The Budget

Beginning with the first full year budget of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government, the over 6.3 trillion naira budget, presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, prop-up, the expectations of most Nigerians; that, at last the soothing relief has come.

Economic experts had described the 2016 budget as a life-line, for a nation in despair. However, hardly had the budget landed at the National Assembly, that it was reported missing. Nigerian were treated to dysfunctional play between the Legislature and the executive. Dysfunctional in a sense that, while mass majority of Nigerians were wallowing in hunger and deprivation, the authority choose to play political games.

A section of political analysts attributed the budget brouhaha to the earlier arraignment of the senate President, Bukola Saraki, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCB. Others understood it to be the ineptitude of the President’s economic think-tank. According to economic expert, the budget-missing incidence was a red flag for the Buhari government, which came to power on a popular goodwill, driven by mantra of change.

When the budget was eventually passed by NASS, on May 9th, before Nigerians could bat an eyelid, while awaiting what the budget holds for them, on August 3, another controversy broke out between former political allies; the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the chairman, House committee on Appropriation, Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin. This time around, it was ‘budget padding’, a term, said to be new to the Nigerian budget lexicon.

This development led to another round of debates among experts in economic and legislative matter and further polarised the green chamber, along interest line. The then chairman of House of Representatives’ appropriation committee, Abdulmumini Jibrin opened can of worm.

While Jibrin continued with his revealations which eventually led to his suspension from the lower chambers, analysts concluded that the budget padding controversy was a healthy development for the anti-corruption crusade of the present government after all.

As a ruling party and, in conflict with its anti-corruption mantra, the APC looked the other way, while the volume and massive revelation from the budget padding scandal was swept under the carpet at the National Assembly. Another had tagged this incidence as one sour point in the sincerity of the current government to the anti-corruption crusade.

Economic recession

While Nigerians were been entertained with the budget padding drama, the economic recession, the latest topic on the table was biting very hard. It all began with an official statement from Nigeria’s minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, that the economy was in ’technical recession.’

But economic experts disagreed with Adeosun, insisting that the economy was already in full-blown recession, warning that, if nothing serious is done to reflate the economy, it might slide into economic depression.

Recession has since taken its toll on the economic and social life of Nigerians. Families are languishing in abject poverty. Governments at federal, state and local government levels are unable to pay salaries or embark on capital projects, to oil the wheel of the economy and make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

In order to rebound the economy, Buhari’s government mulled the idea of taking loan of about 30 billion dollars, a step that has elicited mixed reactions among economic experts and ordinary Nigeria some has tagged it ‘second slavery.’ Others say, it’s a right step, in the right direction, do long it would be invested wholly in capital projects.

The MMM Brouhaha

While Nigerians were wallowing under the unbearable economic hardship, a saving grace came in the form of the MMM PONZI SCHEME. This scheme was the idea of a Russian, Mavrodi Sergey Mavrodi. It is community of people helping each other, when in need.

Battered, shattered and buffeted by the ongoing economic crunch, Nigerian found honey pie in MMM, which offers 30% return on investment in less a month. Then came the National Assembly and the Apex bank, against the scheme.

All threats and admonition to participants in the scheme fell on deaf ear as they claim to be having succour from MMM, due to the inability of government live up to its responsibilities to its citizens.

Traders who wanted to do brisk business, obtained loans from bank and pump into MMM. Students invested their schools fees and project monies, with the intention that, one month is a short time.

However, a sudden notice appeared on the website of the scheme, announcing the postponement of operations by about a month. This has brought untold grieve and increased poverty incidence in Nigeria.

Many have committed suicide or suffered heart on the account of this scheme, an intended couples in Otukpo, Benue State, invested the three hundred thousand naira, meant for their wedding ceremony in the MMM, with the hope that they would have ninety thousand interest before their wedding.

When the website was suspended the intended groom reached for any available insecticide before he was rushed to hospital. Those who hanged themselves, left suicide notes behind, pointing to the lose they suffered in MMM as reason for their decision. And, MMM investors who have not contemplated suicide are living on the edge and palpable tension.

Unending herdsmen attacks

To compound the difficult times Nigerians were facing in 2016, the menace of Fulani herdsmen got to a head. The attacks on communities took a dimension never before witnessed in Nigeria and sent tongues wagging as to whether the boko haram sect has not infiltrated the ranks of herdsmen. For instance, in February, over three hundred people were reportedly killed while thousands were displaced as a result of the attacks by men suspected to herdsmen.

Also, on 25 April, Ukpabi-Nimbo community in Enugu State witnessed unprecedented massacre by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. At the same time, the nation was also contending with the growing cases of cattle rustling

In fact, analysts opined that many of the attacks by suspected herdsmen were reprisal attacks. They wondered why herdsmen, who hitherto only go around with sticks, suddenly started carrying sophisticated weapons. They it was in a bid to defend their wealth ‘livestock’ from been plundered by cattle rustlers. These instances are by no means exhaustive and communities, who suffered herdsmen attacks are nursing their wounds and counting loses.

Raid on Judges’ residence…

In the year under review, the anti-corruption campaign of Buhari led government got to the crescendo, as it delved into, hitherto, sacred institution of government. On October 9, the DSS carried out series of what it tagged sting operations.

DSS revealed that a total of 15 Judges were under investigation over allegation of corruption. Some of them were charge to court and are currently telling Nigerians what they know about the allegation of corruption leveled against them and the cash seizure from their houses.

Sylvester Ngwuta, Inyang Okoro both of whom are Supreme Court Justice. Also, Justice Mohammed Tsamiya – suspended Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, Justice Kabiru Auta – Kano State High Court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola – Federal High Court, Abuja.

Others are Justice I. A. Umezulike – Former Chief Judge of Enugu state, Muazu Pindiga – Federal High Court, Gombe Division. This action of the DSS was received with mixed feelings by cross section of Nigerians. While some say, the move was a subtle approach by Buhari’s government, others are of the opinion that, there should be no sacred cow or institution in the anti-corruption fight. Those who supported the action of the DSS predicated their argument on the fact that, the monies seized from the homes of the Judges, far outweigh their income.

Perhaps, one of the most contending security issues of the outgoing year was the fallout of the last year Zaria massacre, where the convoy of the Army chief of staff, Lt Tukur Buratai clashed with the members of the Husainiyyah movement in Nigeria.

Following the release of the White Paper of the report of the panel setup by the Kaduna State Government to review the cause of the Shite/Army clash, the state government officially labelled the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, an insurgent group and were officially, banned.

“For all intent and purpose, the IMN is an insurgent group and ought to be treated as such,” the government said in the white paper.”

The government also said the detained Shiite leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, will be held responsible for all acts carried out by the group’s members.

“Members of the IMN owe absolute loyalty to Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky,” the white paper states. “He therefore bears responsibility for all the acts of lawlessness committed by the organization and should therefore be held responsible, fully Investigated and prosecuted.”

In the white paper, the state government also indicated it may not prosecute the soldiers involved in the killing of over 300 members of the IMN in December last year, but may leave their prosecution to the federal government.

Opinion has remained sharply divided on the propriety of the action of Kaduna state government to proscribe the group. Some say, it will bring lasting and tranquility and ensure that another book haram is nipped in the bud.

Others especially, the legal minds are of the opinion that, the ban breached the fundamental right of Shite members to associate. They however, added a caveat, i.e., where the fundamental right impedes the right of others, it should be curtailed by the law.

In another development, in the 2016, the readiness and capability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct the 2019 general election came under scrutiny in the year under review, with the conduct of governorship elections in Edo, Ondo States. And the endless national and state legislative rerun election in River State.

These three elections is a pointer to the sad reality of the distortion in our political system. The September 29, governorship election in Edo State marked a seismic shift in money politics in Nigeria, as politicians were seen bargaining openly and paying for votes.

Election observers said, the result of the Edo election went to the highest bidder. The same damning reports also trailed the November 26, Ondo State governorship election, where political actors engaged voter in negotiation for ‘vote me.’

The sad reality according to analysts is that electoral fortune in Nigeria has little place for credible candidates. Instead, deepest pockets wins an election. Analysts say, that is why elected public officials are severely constrained in their ability to deliver the dividend of democracy.

Experts has argued that, where a politician practically bought his way to power, it is morally unfair for the electorates who had sold their votes at the poll, to demand transparency and accountability. As he will first have to recoup his investments.

The December 10, re-run election in River State is a combination of violence and excessive money politics. Scores of voters and security Agencies lost their lives as a result of the desperation of the political class to outdo each other.

Sad still, is the allegations by both the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the effect that officials of Independence National Electoral Commission, INEC, aided electoral criminality in the elections conducted to so far.

There are allegations of INEC officials cited in the homes political bigwigs with electoral materials. As the blame games continues, a section of the media has accused the Security Agencies of aiding an abating the frugality of the political class.

Security Agencies who are supposed to be the last line of defense in integrity benchmark, where been accused of partisanship in electoral process, portend danger to the system.

In another light, the 2016 is marked by many firsts. For instance, this is the first time a seating senate president is facing two court cases simultaneously. The federal government had in 2015, arraigned Saraki before CCB for none and anticipated declaration of assets.

To compound Saraki’s woes, he was again, dragged before Justice Yusuf Halilu on June 10, along with his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on the allegation of forging senate rules. However, in a dramatic twist, the Federal government, on October 7, withdrew the charges. This sudden change of tactics political analysts say, was a failure of the ‘herods’ in the APC to nail Saraki before his relevance becomes obvious.

In all, the year 2016 will be remembered by Nigerians for so many reasons including the fact that it marked the year of the famous Aisha Buhari interview and its backlash of ‘the other room’ presidential response from PMB.