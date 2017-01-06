How (ARFON) Secures The Lives Of 65 Displaced Children

In the wake of the incursion and violent campaign of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgent group, many hapless people, including innocent children were displaced, famished and some morphed to orphans with no future in sight. Mohammed Ismail writes.

Touched by the plight of these displaced children, many conscientious individuals and organisations rose to the occasion in order to rescue the life of the beleaguered children and once again placed them on the path of sustainable development.

One of such organisations, is the Kaduna based Arrida Relief Foundation of Nigeria (ARFON) which swung into action by extending its tentacles to the north-east, the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency where it rescued the lives of 65 displaced children through active engagement in education and other viable developmental ventures.

The effort of the organisation, according to its president, Rabi Salisu Ibrahim, has paid premium as it led to the complete resettlement of the children from various locations in Maiduguri, to Kaduna where they are currently receiving educational and moral support that will help secure their future.

She noted that despite the initial challenges that dogged her organisation including dearth of finance, bureaucratic and security bottlenecks, ARFON was able to take full charge of the children’s feeding, accommodation and educational needs.

Elucidating the challenges further, the president noted that “we met the children in very pathetic conditions as some of them were lying on bare floor without blanket, bed sheet or mattresses and they were not even going to school because as at that time, schools had been shut down following the escalation of the Boko Haram insurgency.”

Ibrahim added that as if to compound the woes of the children, some of them were never enrolled in any form of education making it a bit challenging to incorporate them into the educational system but noted that through sheer determination, doggedness and consistency, the children are gradually learning the ropes and are really doing well in their educational pursuit.

She added that upon their relocation to Kaduna State, her organisation enrolled the children in Hajiya Inno memorial school and orphanage home where they were sheltered, fed and are pursuing their education vigorously.

“Some of the children we took include the ones that lost one of their parents, those who lost both their parents and others who were rendered destitute on the account of the Boko Haram insurgency,” she said.

Lamenting the ignominious conditions under which they met the children, in the course of their visit to the north-east, she emphatically said her organisation encountered a 97-year-old paralysed man with 19 children in a very subdued condition having been completely rendered despondent.

She noted that having been deeply touched by the plight of the nonagenarian, her organisation decided to take two of his children and offered them scholarship. They are currently enrolled in school.

She added that out of the number of children currently in the custody of her organisation, 47 are orphans noting that most of them could not even read or write as some of them were never enrolled in schools before the insurgency erupted.

Ibrahim noted with respite that despite the educational deficiency of the said children, about 50 of them are in primary school in various stages ranging from primary 1 to primary 5 adding that seven of them are now in secondary school.

She added that some of the pupils have also attained various levels in the Islamic component as some of them have memorised up to 40 chapters of the holy Qur’an.

While further enumerating the challenges being encountered in taking care of the displaced children, Ibrahim said, “in consideration of the economic recession biting the country, taking care of even a single child is a big challenge let alone about 100 children.”

“Payment of staff and other logistical requirements is by the day becoming very difficult. But some Good Samaritans are coming to our aide with food from time to time. We are also into some businesses and as members of the NGO; we also contribute for the continued survival of the orphanage which is different from the school.”

“Still the issue of feeding and accommodating the children is one of our major encumbrances. So we are appealing to both foreign, local NGOs as well as federal and states government to come to our rescue so as to continue to discharge this huge responsibility to the best of our abilities.”