NAF As Defining Force In The Victory Over Terror

The story of how the Nigerian Military were able to contain the Boko Haram terrorist group will likely not be complete without shedding light on the role of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). In this report, PEMBI DAVID – STEPHEN attempts an appraisal of the activities of the country’s air component in 2016 that contributed immensely to the defeat of the insurgents in the North-east.

From land and air, they came like cannons overcharged with double cracks; their mission was to establish two things: one, to fortify the ground component, the Nigerian Army, in ensuring that Nigeria’s sovereignty remains intact in the North-east and two, that as the nation savours the excitement over the Nigerian military’s successful degrading of Boko Haram, the terrorists are not just technically defeated but confined into historical oblivion.

When the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stepped into the flash points of the terror war in the country, it became clear to Nigerians that it was not time yet to drop the guard and scream Hurray over what was termed a technical defeat. Understanding these facts arising from the recent operational techniques of the military, arguably the nation’s worst-hit theatre of conflict where the indomitable troops unquestionably maintain effective control at the moment, it is necessary to properly contextualise the current story-line of a seeming Boko Haram resurgence that once created fears in pockets of the public that the anti-terror war was far from being over.

That the air component of the Armed Forces under the watch of its current commander, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar played a major role in displacing the terror group from Sambisa Forest cannot be contested. Unlike in the past when the Nigerian troops were ambushed and attacked by the extremist group, nothing on the ground suggest they are still in full force; certainly not so when NAF entered into the laboratory of the guerrilla warfare.

The military has contained the activities of the insurgents to hold territories and launch attacks as before. Despite attacks and propaganda maneuvers to mask their weakness, the military showed its widely-acclaimed excellent credentials. The NAF, especially, disdained the fortune of the insurgent with new technological innovation on air strikes that eventually turned the balance of terror in favour of the military.

But what magic did the NAF perform that enabled the military turn the tide against a once dreaded terror group? The Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar, last week tinkered success towards a narrative that suggested the military under President Muhammadu Buhari is enjoying what it had been deprived of under past administrations. He said in furtherance of its statutory roles of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, NAF carried out various activities in 2016 which contributed greatly to the restoration of peace, security, humanitarian efforts and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Abubakar who stated this last Friday at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja, while briefing journalists on the activities and achievements of the Nigerian Air Force in 2016 was all praises for the present administration. He said the force will do more in 2017 in terms of ensuring safety of Nigerians, noting that personnel will sustain the present level of operation of what they have done so far with more support from government.

According to him, the focus of the force in 2017 is to ensure that the Boko Haram insurgents do not regroup anywhere in Nigeria after being chased out of Sambisa Forest so they don’t constitute any form of threat to troops on operations or any other community.

On how they were able to contain the insurgents alongside the ground component, the CAS explained that troops on operations have been operating within the rules of engagement adding that they adhere strictly to international laws as applicable. He said the NAF changed training curricular for recruits, inculcating respect for human rights, even as young officers on training also now have respect for human rights currently inculcated in their training.

The Air Chief said the force in 2016 expanded from four Commands to five since four Command was no longer adequate for the force, noting that 5000 non commissioned officers will be recruited in 2017. He added that during this period, the NAF projected air power in various roles that softened the ground for the surface forces and led to the eventual decimation of the operational capability of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East (NE).

Abubakar who hinted that NAF contributed troops for Internal Security operations said the NAF also carried out training activities both within and outside the country as well as providing basic infrastructural facilities to enhance service delivery, taking cognizance of the importance of human capacity development and improved welfare of its personnel.

And to corroborate the CAS’ revelation, NAF also gave a catalogue of its achievements in 2016. It said, “The most fundamental mission of the NAF is to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty, citizens, values, interests, resources and territory against internal and external threats. It could be recalled that at assumption of office by the current government, the security situation in the country was far from desired and efforts to reverse the trend was one of the most pursued agenda of the president, Commander-in-Chief.

“Hence, as NAF is poised to bequeath a highly trained, better equipped, and strategically positioned air force to respond appropriately to the policy dictates of the Government. Thus, the CAS vision was ‘To reposition the NAF into a highly professional and discipline force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives’.

“This policy thrust with well tailored key drivers has kept the focus of low level strategic and tactical commanders to a synergized efforts that repositioned the NAF to effectively respond to its tasking. Accordingly, this brief will give an overview of NAF’s effort towards enhancing the operational effectiveness of its platforms and the highlights of current operations involving the NAF.

“In the year 2016, the NAF has participated in various operations in different parts of the country for the restoration of peace in the affected areas with a good measure of success. These operations include OP SAFE HAVEN, OP AWATSE, OP SHARAN DAJI and Op LAFIYA DOLE amongst other operations to defeat militants, cattle rustlers/bandits and BHTs.

“The invaluable contributions of the NAF are significant to the attainment of the overall AFN mission end state. AFN have presently recaptured all the lost territories in the NE including the total liberation of the Sambisa Forest from the insurgents. It is therefore imperative to boost the AFN capacity to effectively sustain ongoing and future operations”.

NAF stated that to further enhance the morale of personnel, it continued to provide several units of residential and office accommodation as well as infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity in its main and forward operating bases of its personnel.

It continued: “Provision of educational and medical facilities have also received unprecedented attention. It is however pertinent to note that the major achievements recorded in 2016 by the NAF would not have been possible without the unrelenting support of the President and C-in-C of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari CFR. The operations of air platforms is quite expensive.

“With the recession and serious decline in government revenue within the year, without the strong commitment of the C- in –C to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Nigeria, the NAF would not have received the much funding it had to operate satisfactory in the performance of its national duties. The vision of the CAS and practical leadership has also been a wielding influence to the NAF successes”.

NAF also gave a hint of its efforts towards enhancing operational effectiveness of its platforms? It said it was involved in multiple operations in the Year 2016 in this regard. “These include OP SAFE HAVEN, OP AWATSE, OP DELTA SAFE, OP SHARAN DAJI and OP LAFIYA DOLE. The bombing attacks and terror activities of BHTs in the NE, cattle rustlings/bandit activities in the North West (NW) and militant activities/oil vandalism in the South-South (SS) and South-West (SW) of the country warranted the deployment of Nigerian Armed Forces (AFN) to the affected regions to restore peace and security.

“Strategic roles of the NAF in these operations were force generation and ensuring combat readiness towards supporting surface forces. The NAF conducted a variety of missions in the year 2016 from its staging Bases at 103 STG Yola, 115 SOG PH, 403 FTS Kaduna and 451 NAF Stn Jos in support of the operations employing a number of its air assets which included the alpha Jet, F-7Ni and the CH3A UCAV.

“Others were the Super Puma, Agusta 109 LUH/E, ATR-42MPA and the Beechcraft King Air 350i. The Mi-17 and Mi-35M/Mi-24P hel gunships, C 130 H, DO 228 ac and the DA-42 MPP also played prominent roles in the operations. These missions involved Armed Recce (AR), Air Interdiction (AI), CAS and CAP. Others were CSAR, ISR, logistic resupply and CASEVAC.

“It is imperative to note that these missions were aided by the effective monitoring of the entire operations area based on real time INTREP from grd tps through the ATF and from ISR missions conducted by the ATR-42 MPA, KA-350i and Diamond 42 ac, thereby avoiding serious collateral damages. Furthermore, the NAF Regiments’ special forces were adequately deployed for base defences, particularly in securing the airports and the deployed air assets for OP LAFIYA DOLE”.

In last Friday’s briefing of journalists, the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao also noted that NAF was involved in multiple operations in the Year 2016 which include OP SAFE HAVEN, OP AWATSE, OP DELTA SAFE, OP SHARAN DAJI and OP LAFIYA DOLE.

He said the bombing attacks and terror activities of BHTs in the NE, cattle rustlings/bandit activities in the North West (NW) and militant activities/oil vandalism in the South-South (SS) and South-West (SW) of the country warranted the deployment of Nigerian Armed Forces (AFN) to the affected regions to restore peace and security.

Alao also said in 2016, 62 per cent of Intelligence missions were conducted not only to determine the location of abducted Nigerians but to also provide battle field situational awareness for the land forces adding that many liaison/logistics and re-supply sorties were flown to move large volume of materials in support of the Land Component’s advance into Sambisa.

He further said the limited number of air assets, particularly attack hel gunships for the NAF to vigorously pursue the objectives of operation LAFIYA DOLE, were accorded priority as 2 x Mi-35M Gunship Hel from Russia were recently acquired.

If the import of NAF’s activities, as well as those of the ground component of the military is lost on the rest of us, it is not lost on the Boko Haram terrorists who had proven that they understand the psychology of war rhetoric through suicide and ambush attacks on troops and soft targets to grab headlines in the media to gain mileage.

They believe whatever advantage they lose on the field of combat they can gain in the publicity of their attacks on media platforms often given free of charge to undermine the broader battle against insurgency. Studies have shown that this is the way of terrorists and insurgents even when they are suffering defeat like the recent deadly blow they suffered in Sambisa Forest.

This is the terrorists’ trap which must be carefully avoided at this critical stage of the anti-terror war. If they have lost the battle in the field of combat, they must not be allowed to win the war in the minds of the people otherwise Nigeria run the risk of self-defeatism. This is exactly what NAF has said it would be watching out for in 2017; to ensure that the terror group don’t regroup anywhere in the country.