Remembering Nigeria’s Fallen Heroes Without Their Families

Prayers are offered every year in churches and mosques while members of the Nigerian Legion, dressed in their uniforms, join serving soldiers in parades, and various leaders pay respect in remembrance of the country’s fallen heroes, performing wreath laying ceremonies in Abuja and all the states of the federation in their honour, in the process. But the families of the unknown soldiers have little to show for this annual ritual.PEMBI DAVID-STEPHEN, Francis Okoye and GEORGE OKOJIE, write.

Khaki’ is not a glamorous colour and glamour is not a word that comes to mind when one thinks of the Armed Forces. Of all the jobs in the world, the military, which includes the Army, Navy and the Air Force, is probably the least showy and spectacular but it is certainly not the least deserving of people’s admiration.

The Nigerian Armed Forces , not only fought in the First and Second World Wars, but served or are still serving in various peace support operations around the world. They also fought in the Nigerian Civil War about fifty years ago. Some suffered various deprivation; others were killed while the rest are still alive but can do little or nothing to help themselves. These men and women acquitted themselves well, with qualities which are traditional in the Nigerian Military and they are the first things that every new recruit learns to appreciate.

These young boys and girls, now forgotten by the system they risked their lives to save, came from a simple and peaceful life of the society, be it for ten, twenty or thirty five years, from every walk of life, school boys, hunters, farmers, factory workers, fishermen, doctors, engineers and miners. They came from the North and South, right from the time of Lagos Constabulary, Royal West African Frontiers Force, Southern and Northern Regiments, the Royal Nigerian Armed Forces. Today, many years after, their families have nothing to show for the hard work of these fallen heroes.

Even in the democratic age, warfare is still fundamentally territorial and the control and security of land, air and water lies in the hands of the military. Nigerians have reasons to be proud of their Force men though they exist, as it were, in spite of the nation’s natural inclination.

President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, praised the gallantry of the Nigerian armed forces in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.

Buhari, who was joined by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top military personnel in laying wreaths in honour of fallen heroes, said the armed forces had distinguished themselves in no small measure and that Nigerians would eternally remain grateful for this feat.

Buhari said, “You have done Nigeria a great pride. Your success was received spontaneously by all Nigerians. I congratulate you and thank you very much for the honour done to the country and to us. Well done! I wish you and your families well and I hope that you are in touch with your families. I wish you more success and please maintain the standard of discipline and efficiency. Thank you very much indeed.” No one needs to beat a drum in praise of the Nigerian Armed Forces . The Nigerian Military has a great history and it will sure have a great future when the government goes beyond setting a week or so, to remember the fallen heroes and help their widows, children and other dependents to struggle to survive.

These men and women trekked, starved, were without water, and spent sleepless nights in the bush, on water and n the air, to ensure that nigeria is not a pipe dream. They were zealous patriots and unique nationalists transformed by regimentation. According to Brigadier General Hassan Mamman Lai in his book, A Silent Voice In The Land “they inspire courage but despise disorderliness and cowardice. “

Today, most of them are no more and their families have but regrets because nothing has been done to salvage there situation.

According to Ezekiel Moses, a native of Jane in Taraba State, and former Kotoko Barracks Boy (Kaduna State), who now resides in Dutse Alhaji-FCT, the families of the fallen heroes have not been treated well. “ They are at the mercy of poverty. Most of cannot afford three square meals, most of their children are apologies to good behaviour because they are like outcasts in the society. They could not go beyond secondary school education because no is ready to pay their school fees. Their entitlements have been stopped because they have received their own share and their children are either now old enough to take care of themselves or are too young to do anything. They are not employed because they have no one up there to stand for them. They are not politicians because their fathers did not train them that way.”

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Yola, Adamawa State, 49-year-old Adamu Isa, a son of an unknown soldier who was killed during the Civil War, said; “ Nigerian government should look beyond the so called Remembrance Day and do something worthwhile for the fallen heroes. I never saw my father, he was killed fighting for the unity of this country and all we have “enjoyed” as children of the fallen heroes is empty promises.

“These promises will not take us anywhere. Look at me,” he said, touching his clothes. “ I am in this condition because my father paid for you and I to live as Nigerians but what is my gain? Nothing.”

For 80-year-old Mama Jenet, wife of a fallen hero, who lives in Jos, the Plateau State capital, life have not been fair. Her husband, of blessed memory, served in Agbor, now Delta State. “ my pikin, make una allow me rest. Which one be Remembrance Day? Na dem self dem dey remember. My husband die for war, nobody remember us. E leaf three children, no one enter better school. The first one na mechanic, the second one na carpenter, the small one na farm e get,” lamented Mama.

For 60- year-old Adama, who lost her son, a Captain, in Damaturu, Yobe State, in 2013, life is a mistake. “ I lost my husband just when my son Adamu was born. From my savings and earnings , I trained his elder sister and himself through school. Today, he is no more and he has a son. What we have from the Army is not sufficient. I know what I am saying as. Have gone through the same hardship with my children. Life has not been fair to me.”

When Halima(not real name), married Ali five years ago, she never knew his life, as a soldier will be cut short by the Boko Haram insurgents. Today, with two kids, she is living in the past.” My oga, it has not been easy, Army dey try but the journey plenty because my children are very young and I am not getting any younger. The thing pass my power,” she said.

The fallen heroes, according to Rtd Sgt Sini (not real name), a native of Michika, Adamawa State, are who every. Nigerian should think of as great men who are, of course, our proudest possession. “ we owe them a favour because they lost their lives for all of us,” he argued. The fallen heroes include men and women whom the country would have loved to have today. These were men and women who would have gone out of their ways to change many things in this country today. “ the federal government should immortalise them by committedly coming to the aid of their young and old widows, their children and their parents,” added Sini.

Although it was kudos galore for fallen heroes for sacrificing their lives for the country during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Lagos, the need to cater for their needs of those still alive and assist the families of the fallen heroes was highly emphasised .

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the chairman of Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, Col Samuel Akande (Rtd) said the federal government has not done enough to appreciate the supreme sacrifice paid by the fallen heroes.

According lack the Armed Forces week emblem to decorate the legionnaires speaks volume about their ordeals.

Akande said, ”The money with which veteran offices is giving it out is too much. It is now N200 per emblem and by the time you add transportation cost to it, it becomes higher. In the past it used to be N20. That is why people are no longer interested in being decorated with the emblem because of the price not all can afford it.

He lamented that their ordeals have remained not alleviated because the management of their national Veteran office has misappropriated funds from the government.

“We are aware that the president approved N10 million for the veteran office to produce emblem but when we asked them in the meeting in Legionnaires Headquarters they will say it is a no go areas. “

Akande on the welfare said, “The government promised to increase our pension which we believe they will do. We have hope because our President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Command In Chief was a warlord. He understands our plight and we believe he will effect the increment in our pension.”

At the state level Akande said they have been getting support from Lagos State Government, saying Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s continuous support to legionnaires in the state, especially in the area of welfare to widows of fallen heroes and members of the association is highly commendable.

He said: “We like to use this opportunity to thank the governor of Lagos State for all his provision and care for us. He recently gave us N5million to take care of our widows and members. Not only that, he promised us two vehicles and he has given us one. We pray that God will continue to take him higher and higher in good health.

“I also pray that God will continue to protect our members still in active service and those in the war front and we pray that by this time next year, Boko Haram will be a thing of the past in this country.”

As far as Mrs. Mabel Okafor is concerned, her husband died in vain defending the country.

”My husband died in vain for Nigeria fighting Boko Haram. Every year we come here after sharing rice and Coke we go back home there is no programme started to assist the widows of the fallen heroes and those incapacitated among them are left to suffer and die,” she said.

Amidst celebration of our fallen heroes which marks the Armed Force Remembrance Day are our living heroes who are wallowing in abject poverty and frustration after years of meritorious service for the unity of the country and even beyond as most of them were involved in peace keeping missions outside the country at various times.

The challenges faced by members of Nigerian Legion , Borno State chapter ranges from Official corruption to inadequate attention from both Federal and state governments.

Speaking to leadership weekend on their plight , Sgt Abba Bukar , an indigene of Gwoza Local government area of Borno who enrolled into the Nigerian Army in 1967 and retired on 28th of August 1979 said the major problem facing the legion is official corruption .

“ Borno government have been trying for us only that our corrupt officials don’t enable us to get maximum benefit of what were given to us. In 2015 , Borno State government gave us two vehicles but our officials sold one of them and as Iam speeking to you , they have not accounted for the money of the vehicle,” Said Abba Bukar.

Also CPL Mustapha Mohammed, a native of Maiduguri metropolitan who enrolled into the Army in 1983 and retired in 2014 said both Federal and state governments are not paying adequate attention to their plight after spending their youthful years defending the nation.

“While in service , certain monies was deducted from our salaries by the Federal mortgage Bank for building houses for us in our retirement during sani Abatcha and Ibrahim Babangida and till today we have not seen the land “, he said.

Secretary of the Nigerian legion, Borno State chapter William Mamza who also enrolled in the Army in1968 and retired in December 2013 said the State government have not been to assisting them because of insurgency, adding that it is only during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day that the state government remembers them.

“ After the celebration, off we go . For the federal government, aprart from the megre pension, we have not been getting any assistance. Even when Government promised to increase our pension , we all rejoiced and To this moment, nothing has been done.

“Our members are really suffering.some of them that were displaced by Boko Haram terrorists are in some of the IDPs camps feeding from hand to mouth.Government at various levels should please come to the aid of legioners in Borno State,” Said Mamza.

Speaking shortly after laying a wreath in commemoration of the fallen heroes during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Maiduguri, the deputy Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Usman Durkwa who represented , the governor, said he have obtained complaints from members of Borno legion and will work toward meeting their needs.