Nigeria Has Only One Air Ambulance – Isa

Hon Ali Isa J.C is representing Balanga/Biliri federal constituency of Gombe State and in this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the vice chairman, emergency and disaster preparedness stated that Nigeria has only one air ambulance and this is over stretched. He also spoke on some other issues.

As the vice chairman of the committee on emergency and disaster preparedness, would you say NEMA is fulfilling it’s mandate ?

NEMA as an agency saddled with the responsibility of responding to disaster in Nigeria is grossly underfunded. Everywhere there is a disaster in Nigeria, whether it is flood, bomb blast, or any disaster, NEMA responds promptly . Sometimes even in states and local communities, they will quickly call NEMA and this has really overstretched the agency. Nigeria has only one air ambulance and this ambulance has also been over stretched because it is the only one we use in emergency. Nigeria is called the giant of Africa but countries like South Africa has about forty air ambulance, Ghana has about twenty air ambulance and other smaller Africa countries have more than one but Nigeria has only one . So you can imagine what NEMA goes through when there are emergency situations in two or three places at once. You must also give them credit because NEMA is everywhere, there is no place that tragedy happen in Nigeria that you won’t see NEMA In spite of the lack of facilities. So if NEMA can be properly funded, it will do more than it is doing now.

What will it take to make NEMA stronger and viable?

NEMA will be more efficient if states create their own emergency agencies that will working in synergy with NEMA whenever there is a disaster in any state or community, that way, they can both bear the cost or states can also contribute to funding activities of NEMA. NEMA lack so many facilities like the air ambulance I told you about, a country like Nigeria needs more than fifty air ambulances especially in the face of security challenges we face daily.

What is happening to IDPs that are outside the country in places like Niger, Cameroon and the rest?

Yes,the Federal government has started taking steps to bring them back. NEMA has also been in the forefront of providing some of the basic things the IDPs will need to at least go back home with it. The host countries hosting them have also been helping them but I think government needs to do more in terms of replacing their properties that were destroyed. Some of them lost their houses to fire and some of them don’t have any property they can return to because they were either looted or burnt down. Some of the victims were business men and farmers, others were petty traders, and they will need some token to organise themselves. Some of these IDPs have psychological problem because of the trauma they face that, they will need counseling before they can become sane. Even some of the Boko Haram members that surrendered will need lots of psychological counseling because these are people that have killed and maimed lots of people and have also lived in the bush for some years, they will need to be reorienated on how to live in a society before they are released. So there is a lot of work that needs to be done, it is not just sending them home, no, if you send these IDPs home like that, I can assure you, we will still have problems later because some have not come to terms with their loses.

The location of the north/east development commission has caused squabbles between the affected states, where do you think it should be sited?

Most of these squabbles you hear is born out of selfish interest. Some person want the agency located in their zones so they can hijack it, but the FG should know the right place to site it, whether it is Bornu or Yobe which were worst effected by the insurgency, they should site it in a place where all the effected states can have access and equal share in whatever will come from it.

As someone from the states that is affected with insurgency, the FG said they have defeated Boko Haram by liberating Sambisa , but from the pocket of suicide bombings we hear often, do you share such views.

To a large extent our security agencies have tried but that does not mean we should let our guard down. FG and Nigerians must be alert because insurgency is not something you end in one day. The insurgents are now scattered and tendencies are, they will still want to continue their nefarious activities, The security agencies must round up these pockets of insurgency that have scattered to other states now before they have enough time to regroup and plan new attacks.

Some are afraid that Nigerian could break up judging from crises that is taking place in the Niger Delta with the Avengers, MASSOB / IPOB ,and Fulani herdsmen invading villages. Do you think this could break up the country?

The unity of Nigeria is non- negotiable. We cannot break up and will never break up. What is happening now is just a reflection of the economy and some persons who want to see that the country is not at peace. I believe that this country will never break up and I believe the government will not allow it to happen.

But are you contented with the way the FG is handling the situation?

To an extent, the FG has tried with the Avengers because they have engaged them in dialogue but for the Fulani herdsmen, If it is really the fulanis or foreigners as some are saying, then there is a need to arrest and arraign those found guilty. We have laws in the land and if foreigners can come and kill and destroy properties without government doing anything, then it leaves much to be desired. Government must rise to the occasion and match words with action. Nigerians need to feel secure in their homes and communities. For the IPOB, I think there are channels of expressing their grievances, which is why the National assembly is here. They have representative here who can present their request to Nigeria. They have a right to agitate but it must be within the laws of the land. One thing people must not forget is that, the north cannot do without the south and so the south cannot do without the north.so we all need each other.

Going back to Gombe again, what is the state of the PDP in the state ?

The PDP in Gombe State is strong. We are able to beat the Buhari tsunami because of what the state governor, Dankwabo has been doing. There is no local government or place you will go that you won’t find one project or the other, done or being done by the state government. So there was physical evidence for everyone to see that the governor was working, which is why he was the only PDP governor in the north that was able to come back. Some Northern states lost their governors but got legislators in, our case, we got some legislators and state governor, so I think it is a plus for us. Our people are wise politically and they work with what they can see. There is no way you can convince them otherwise, and that is why PDP is still strong in Gombe.

But are you not worried with the state of PDP at the national level?

I am but I believe some element were sent to the PDP to infect it, which is why we are having the kind of crises we have now. PPD is a strong party and it will be best if it is allowed to function because if we don’t have any opposition, then our democracy will be in danger.

The state of the economy has drawn mixed reactions from the FG and opposition, are you worried?

Yes, every concerned Nigerian must be worried especially for people like us who have people following us. But the thing is, when somebody is sick and he goes to the hospital that has just been acquired by a new management, if he is not treated well, who should be blamed? The new owners of the hospital or the old ones? That is the only way I can explain what is happening to our economy

But what will it take for us to reflate the economy?

It will take will power and commitment because right now, I don’t think we have the right people in place to manage the economy. The president needs to change some of the ministers if he wants the economy to work again. We have many experts in Nigeria who can manage the economy effectively. The president must leave party affiliation aside because the time for politics is long gone. Now Nigerian expect to see dividend of democracy. I don’t buy this idea of trading blames. They came to power on the mantra of change and so, Nigerians are expecting this change, and they won’t take excuses for it. The president must appoint the right people with the knowledge of economics and how they are run to form a formidable economic team for him, which is the only way the economy can be revived.