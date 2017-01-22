2017 Budget Should Be Accessible To Rivers People – Hon Wobo

Hon. Victoria Wobo Nyeche is the member representing PortHarcourt 1 Constituency and also the only female lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly. In this interview with ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, the outspoken All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker speaks on issues affecting the party in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) -controlled state legislature and other issues.

What was your first reaction when you were finally invited for swearing-in?

For me, I had expected that since the court had looked into the matter and concluded everything about the matter, when I heard the announcement over the radio that I was going to be sworn-in, I felt vindicated finally. The House was doing what was expected of them.

How do you makeup for the years lost by your constituents due to your absence in the House?

For me, I cannot rewind time; it is only God that can reverse time because he has time and seasons in his hands. What I can do is to make the best use of the time that we have left. That is the only way and that is what I can do.

Should the people of Rivers State expect a robust legislation on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly, following the swearing-in of APC lawmakers?

Of course, they should expect more from the House now because we have a two-party system. They should expect more from the House; better debates, more robust discussions on issues because people are coming with different ideas to help ensure that at the end of the day, the bills that are passed will be in the interest of the people of Rivers State when they become law.

How is the relationship like between APC and PDP lawmakers?

Well, for me, we just have one Rivers State House of Assembly. Even when we fly the flags of our party, the flags may look different but the House is one in the sense that we will be able to work together as one.

The parties have their different policies and different principles, but they are all geared towards ensuring that there is good governance and peace in Rivers State. So, I believe that as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, we should be able to work together. Even if we have dissenting voices, that does not mean the House will not be united.

It is expected that every one that has the interest of Rivers State at heart should work for the peace and development of Rivers State. That is what I think. So, if you have noticed any kind of comraderie among members, that is how it has always been. Even all the times that we had the matter in court, it did not mean that I did not relate with my colleagues as cannot have handshake or we cannot talk to somebody.

For me, I don’t think that is what is expected of adults; for me that would be petty except people have their personal conviction. But generally, as adults, people should learn to put the state first and do whatever they do based on principles. That is how I do my own thing and that is the way I judge people.

You and other APC lawmakers were not part of the debate and passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill, due to the fact that the bill was passed before you were sworn-in, what does that portend?

For me, the timing and way the Oath-taking was scheduled by the leadership of the House of Assembly, I found it very strange. Because I was not part of that decision-making in the House, I don’t know the reason they could have had to fix the swearing-in for 2:00pm and have the budget passed by 10:00am. Really, I am not privy to what their reasons may be but I see it as a very strange and awkward arrangement.

I guess they have their reasons and the bill has been assented to. So it is a law of the land and we can only hope that it is in the best interest of the state. But the fact is that, just like every other law, it should be accessible to the people of Rivers State. When we see the implementation and others, we will know if it was done in the interest of Rivers State or not. But for now, what we can do is to assume that if was done in the interest of the state.

What is your take on the crisis rocking the leadership of APC in Andoni local government area of the state?

I think it is a very unfortunate development but sometimes too, you can’t rule out these things in a democracy because express themselves. But what is important is the way it is managed because even between the tongue and the teeth,you have crisis sometimes. Between a husband and a wife, you have crisis. So, crisis is still part of the development of a system. If you find a system where all appears calm, most probably, there will be pretence there. so, this crisis, for me is not the issue but the issue is how do you resolve it. If you have a husband ans wife and they never had issues, then, that is unusual. But it is the management of such issues that make or mar the relationship. For me as a member of the All Progressives Congress, I am sure that the leadership, we have different strata of leadership, the apex leadership of the party will step in and curtail these things.

I want to advise people, if you want to make your grievances known, you should go about it in a way that will show decorum; a way that will show respect to constituted authority and in a way that will make for the peace and development of the party. We should always put the interest of the party above our personal interests because that is the way to make progress in any organization whatsoever.

Part of the things that delayed your swear-in was a court suit filled against you by Livingstone Wechie. Today, how is your relationship with him?

I see Livingstone Wechie as a brother. I have not seen him for a long time. In fact, since the case commenced, we have not heard the opportunity to see. I bear him no grudge; if I see him, I will be able to extend a hand of fellowship. I mean to have handshake with him. I bear him no grudge. So as far as I am concerned, we just have the relationship that we have had in the past. If anything will change, that will be up to him. You know it takes two to have a relationship. I bear him no grudge.