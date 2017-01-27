ICT Is Road To Economic Growth, Devt – Pantami

In this exclusive interview with TUNDE OGUNTOLA, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Dr. Isa Pantami, revealed that Information Communications Technology (ICT) can serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development. He spoke extensively on the readiness of the agency to prosecute ICT levy defaulters, efforts to reposition the agency and other issues.

From an Islamic scholar to a public office holder, how do youfeel being the helmsman of NITDA?

I have taught in the university for over a decade in Nigeria, and I live and worked in the UK, then I moved to Saudi Arabia. In all the three continents, I was busy teaching in universities, so I think because of this, you may wish to say that my conversion from the academic environment to a public office holder will be better because the transition is from an academician to the public service, that is how I look at it, because as far as the perspective of being a student of Islamic knowledge is concerned, I can say up till now I am teaching. I conduct lessons in some relevant places, this is not official as it has no difference either in the academic environment or in the public office, I maintain my lessons, I teach at least once a week and it is continuous. What I believe is that I have left the full academic setting, full time lecturing in the university, supervising project and other things, so the conversion is from academia to public office. That is how I look at it personally and I think the entire life is nothing but a learning process, for sure holding this office was new to me but whenever you humble yourself and are willing to learn, whenever you have the passion of serving your country and your fellow Nigerians. Thirdly, things must be done right; you know that wherever you are, what you will support is justice, trust and your relationship with your staff and other Nigerians. These are the three things that I believe are very important. One, you should be just, a trustworthy person and try to see that your priority is for your nation and fellow Nigerians, but having these three things in my mind I tend to settle down and understand what I am here for and I have started working on that, and I believe that your prayers and goodwill will make me to do what is right.

How best can a nation diversify its economy from over dependence on oil?

I addressed this in the area of my research and I also commend the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari. The president and his team have so far left no stone unturned to salvage the nation’s economy. I consider this very important and I want everyone to understand that this is the best time for us to diversify our economy far away from oil and gas, because when you look at how technology is advancing globally, the vehicles are being manufactured without using oil, in the next 20 or 30 years for sure if you make a comparative analysis from now to the next 30 years, the use of oil and gas can be reduced by 80 to 90 percent. So any nation that depends solely on oil and gas without diversifying, such economy can run into problems. As a result of this, I strongly recommend that we should reduce our over dependence on oil and gas to see how we can diversify our economy, in Nigeria we have abundance of natural resources, not only oil and gas. Oil and gas is just one of them, look at what is happening in the north and south, even in the Lake Chad basin, oil has been discovered. What we need to do is to look at how we can diversify our economy, not just depend on it. One of the best ways we can diversify our economy is through Information Technology (ICT). The IT sector is another area where I feel that our nation needs to diversify its economy into. It is very important, look at other nations that diversify their economy like India; you will be amazed with what they are achieving now. In Nigeria, we fail to do that but I believe that with the passion of President Buhari, something will be done in that regard to see how IT can complement in other sectors of the economy significantly in diversifying our economy. A significant increase in broadband penetration would go a long way in improving the economy and increasing the contribution of ICT to our GDP from its current level, which according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stood at 12.62 percent for the 2nd Quarter of 2016.

There is a 1-2 percent increase in the GDP for every 10 percent increase in Internet penetration. With an appropriate enabling environment, broadband would enable our young entrepreneurs to come up with a number of innovative solutions to our local challenges. This would support the nation’s local content initiative and reduce capital flight, thus reducing pressure on our foreign reserves. Proper application of the nation’s local content policy, which would encourage patronage of “made in Nigeria” products could savage the situation. The challenge presented the nation with opportunity to effect a change that would lead to lasting benefits for our economy which only ICT could afford. In order to come out of recession, we are compelled to explore other avenues for generating revenue and ICTs provide such an avenue. It is instructive to note that 50 percent of the world’s 10 richest people acquired their wealth through ICT and have a combined net worth of $258.4 billion. The other 50 percent also rely heavily on ICTs to drive their business and increase their revenue. We are spending 2.8 billion dollars annually on the import of IT goods and services, and this amount is projected to reach around 143billion in the next five to 10 years and this is very serious. We have the young talents in Nigeria, what we need is the will and resources to support them. Once we have the will and the resources to support them, I believe we can curtail our importation of IT goods and services by 70 percent and that will reduce the pressure on our local currency, because looking for FOREX daily is what is causing problem to our local currency. We should try to look at ways to abate FOREX, and I believe the best way to achieve this is what the federal government is doing. Also, agriculture has a role to play; Nigeria can engage in agriculture and feed the whole Africa and Asia if we are to invest in that.

As an ICT expert, how can the nation secure its wealth with technology, fight against militancy and Boko Haram?

We have a technology in place in oil and gas, the most serious things happening there is exploration and production, which requires huge effort, but today with IT advancement, we have real time communications, there are things that you don’t need to go to the field and do physically, what you need is real time communications to achieve your needs. By doing this, you will save cost and reduce the risk of kidnapping and other vices. We have the technology which can give you real time communications like IBM, CISCO, they have this technology. You can even be in Abuja in as much as this technology is installed and is working perfectly, you can monitor exploration from the South South from anywhere and you can do everything without going there physically. You can communicate with it via real time online communications. You can sit here and monitor it. We have some challenges that are affecting the use of ICT particularly in the oil and gas, one of them is insecurity and corruption. In the previous years, huge resources have been budgeted with nothing to write home about and this is very serious. Also, we need to improve on this, you will be very surprised that some people in higher positions cannot create an email account, even to access their email addresses and passwords is also difficult. I think we need to be digital compliant and sound because you can’t achieve most things now without digitisation. Digital knowledge must be promoted in all sectors across the country.

Also, the lack of adopting ICT particularly in the online and real-time communications and lack of harmonisation isanother challenge. There must be harmony, all other companies working within that sector should be streamlined to support each other, these are some of the issues affecting ICT in terms of real-time and online that are not allowing us to progress in the oil and gas ICT.

The best way to resolve any conflict is via dialogue, as long as we are talking from afar, we will not achieve our goal but as long as we are discussing and involving relevant stakeholders, community leaders, letting them know that we don’t have any nation except Nigeria and if the country is on fire, we have no plan b, because this is our home. Even if you are a citizen of other nations, if you go there you are a second class citizen. No matter how you are adopted you cannot be like the real citizens.

Tell us how the agency is managing the issue of ICT levy defaulters?

National Assembly, in one of its public hearings, discussed about the issue. NITDA can generate revenue through levy, which is its one percent annual levy for all IT companies with a turnover of more than 100 million. Basically, they are supposed to give one percent of their profits to NITDA, but some of them have not been paying this levy including banks, also telecommunications companies too are not paying except MTN which is consistent. The other ones are not and that is why we will immediately take up the case legally to see how we can address them, because breaching our act is an offense in which offenders can be jailed for one year or three years. Most of them have not been paying. We are working on how we will legally address the defaulters, I believe MTN and some other companies have been paying their levy. And we are working on this, there are some banks that have not been paying too. As long as they do not pay this levy, they are defaulters and all their monies will be calculated and they must pay. We are working strategically to address this situation. Currently, we are gathering our records.

How has it been managing NITDA so far?

There are lots of challenges but determination is very important. I know Nigeria because I am a Nigerian, I have been living in Nigeria, I have spent a significant part of my life in Nigeria and supporting my nation is not a necessity but an obligation and I want to contribute my quota. I know the challenges that I inherited when I accepted this appointment but I know that, looking at our nation, no sacrifice is much but for sure I inherited lots of challenges. There are corruption cases in NITDA, and that is why when I came in, I got the report from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation in which many people were indicted when it comes to issue of financial issues, promotions, transfer of service and many more, and no one can implement that. Whatever I know is based on the report and I implemented it, that is one and it brought sanity to the system. Also vested interests there are people that believe that NITDA should be a place where they should get free money and that is not how things should be done, whatever is here is for all Nigerians and we must have priority and the interest of Nigerians cannot be compromised because of the interest of one person, this is something we have to change, although changing people’s perception is difficult. They are used to it and then you say no, definitely it is not easy, but whatever is here will not be business as usual, there must be law and order and due process must be followed. No one will come here and get money, you have to work for your money to make sure whatever you get is based on merit. Furthermore, I inherited another case of some staff that were allegedly recruited to be staff of the agency without due process, they are all Nigerians and I sympathise with them, but I find myself in a situation that I cannot do anything, looking at the records at my disposal, so this are some of the issues I inherited. Also, NITDA will only award contracts when the need arises and for us to deliver our mandate. And our mandate is to regulate IT in the country, NITDA is a regulatory body and many people fail to realise this, they consider it as a contract awarding agency, but we are the regulatory body of IT in Nigeria and that is our responsibility. Let us make sure time filters what is being imported into the nation in terms of IT, and also what is being manufactured in the nation. NITDA is the clearing house of all MDA when it comes to IT, no MDA is allowed to spend a dime from the government account without seeking clearance from NITDA in any IT project. It is not allowed, it is the clearing house. NITDA has left its track and my responsibility is to reposition it back on track. Henceforth, all MDAs will come to NITDA for clearance before buying any ICT materials.