Redefining Governance In Nigeria: The Bauchi Example

The present economic challenges have no doubt affected the delivery by governments across the country of the often talked about dividends of democracy. In this report, ANDREW ESSIEN examines what Bauchi State is doing in the face of the hardship occasioned by the recession to cushion the effects of the situation on its people.

It is said that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. The current economic recession in the country has slowed down government’s service delivery and limited the people in many ways. Across the country, it is one form of lamentation or the other. Neither the government nor the governed is finding things easy. Indeed, from non-payment of salaries, carrying out of statutory government business to other sundry issues, state governors have been singing songs of woes.

However, it needs be stated that the recession has brought out the best in some Nigerians and state governments. In the midst of all the hardship, some governors are already distinguishing themselves among their colleagues with their focus and innovative style of governance. This group is doing everything possible to reduce the effect of the harsh economic realities on their people. The Bauchi example needs be examined.

Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State cleared all outstanding workers’ salaries in December 2016 and immediately committed his administration to the completion of two housing estates initiated and abandoned by the immediate past administration for allocation to middle cadre civil servants as a show of appreciation to the workforce in the state.

Pushing the frontiers even further, the governor announced the payment of over N300 million to a private estate developer who signed a memorandum of understanding with the immediate past administration for the Alhaji Shehu Wunti Housing Estate over which the state government failed to meet its own part of the agreement and the take-over of the estate which is being tarred and in its final stage of completion. He said the houses would be sold to middle cadre civil servants.

“Bauchi state is essentially a civil service state,” the governor said, stressing that his administration paid the first backlog of salaries owed civil servants by the past administration within his first two weeks in office in 2015.

“The entire N8.6 billion bailout fund was utilized to pay workers’ salaries which boosted the economy of the state while over 80 percent of the refund received from the Paris Club funds was used to clear all salaries and pensions,” he further pointed out.

While stressing that governance is about doing the right thing to make the people happy as well as ensuring workers’ welfare, he said in spite of the problems in the economy of the nation, “meaningful projects are being executed because of the prudent management of resources which have already started yielding successes.”

On gratuities, which he described as a national problem, the governor said the Debt Management Office (DMO) and Budget Office were working on floating bonds for states to clear all the backlog of retirees’ gratuities.

The governor’s record prompted the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Waba to lead state chairmen of the NLC in the north-eastern states on a thank you visit to the state during which he commended the governor for being one of the first to clear all outstanding workers’ salaries. He said his visit to Bauchi was in recognition of the “complete clearance of workers’ outstanding salaries and pensions respectively.”

“You are an exceptional leader. With people like you at the helm of affairs democracy will thrive”, Waba declared, pointing out that NLC was aware of the liability of unpaid workers’ salaries since the past administration. He assured the governor of workers’ unalloyed support to the government’s anti-corruption war, maintaining they would add value to governance by being dedicated to their work.

The NLC president lamented that despite huge resources received by some states of the federation, payment of workers’ salaries were not being prioritized, and commended Abubakar for his “transparent and accountable disbursement of the bailout funds and the Paris Club refund.”

He contended that the “economy can be kick-started when money is put in the hands of many and circulated”, maintaining that when salaries are not paid, the economy becomes comatose.

He urged other states to copy the Bauchi example in order to mitigate crimes in the country, and also commended the governor for executing projects that have direct bearing on the life of the common man.

Also recognising that the economic crunch continues to bite hard on Nigerians owing to the slump in the price of crude oil in the international market and the activities of militant groups in the Niger Delta region of the country, the Bauchi governor has also channeled his administration’s will in the 2017 financial year to use agriculture as an alternative source of revenue as well as a major means of fighting poverty and creating jobs to thousands of unemployed youths in the state.

While presenting the 2017 appropriation bill to the Bauchi State House of Assembly, he said the budget mainly focuses on promoting affordable health services, qualitative and accessible education, good and safe water supply, youth and women empowerment and infrastructural development, while relying partly on agricultural development as the vehicle for the attainment of all.

He said funding for the agricultural sector was increased in the 2017 appropriation bill with the main objective of creating many jobs and wealth as well as food security, pointing out that certain measures have been put in place to ensure the actualization of the agricultural revolution programme of the administration before the next farming season.

With the purchase of strategic grains and its storage for future use to cushion the effects of price fluctuation on farmers’ income and the provision of farm implements, fertilizer, insecticides, pesticides and other inputs, he added that the tractor hiring unit of the ministry of agriculture would be strengthened.

Other areas within the agricultural sector to receive government’s attention, according to Abubakar are the establishment of farm training centres and demonstration farms. He said government would “support the biometric data capturing of farmers in the state which will enable small farmers access inputs directly at subsidized prices under the Nigeria Agricultural Payment Initiative as government keys into the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Agricultural Scheme while proposing to empower youths in irrigation agriculture at Waya dam irrigation project in Bauchi South, Galala irrigation in Bauchi Central and Adalda irrigation scheme in Bauchi North, covering a total of about 300 hectares of land.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the adherence to rule of law in running the affairs of state as well as equity and fairness in executing laudable projects in the state. He spoke of his determination to transform the state and end its economic over-reliance on federally allocated revenue.

He said “prudence, resilience and accountability” were the secret behind the successes his administration had recorded in the areas of infrastructural development, education and health development, among others, as well as in clearing the backlog of unpaid workers’ salaries and pensions inherited from the previous administration.

Recognising class disparity in the society, the governor urged politicians, public office holders and the rich to jettison the retrogressive culture of destroying the society by giving out money to unemployed youth introduced since the return to democracy in 1999. He said governments in the country would continue to pursue their anti-corruption campaigns in public service in order to save money to address the inherited challenges of population explosion, decayed infrastructure, moribund industries and job creation.

Abubakar, however, urged them to imbibe the culture of philanthropy and social responsibility by giving back to the society through the provision of social amenities especially in areas where governments are unable to do so and creating enabling environment for job creation that would serve the entire society and not a few individuals in the face of dwindling resources.

“It is disheartening that most rural areas that have produced great Nigerians have been abandoned by the people and as it is today, governments are just grappling with running state affairs with little resources available, mainly because past administrations have failed in their responsibility. We are therefore left with no option than to sacrifice something from what we have as individuals and collectively as a group and donate it for the overall interests of the society,” the governor pointed out.